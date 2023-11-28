Hilltip introduces drop spreader for compact tractors, loaders

Hilltip added a winter maintenance drop spreader for compact tractors and loaders. Available in 8- to 18-cubic-foot capacities, it is capable of spreading salt, sand and fine gravel.

The IceStriker DSB comes standard with hydraulic motors and conventional controls. 12-volt electric drives are optional. Users can also upgrade to StrikeSmart controls, using either a hard-wired CAN bus controller or Bluetooth-enabled smartphone controls. These automatic controllers feature Hilltip’s unique HTrack tracking software. With the HTrack system users can create geofenced work sites, set customized application rates, monitor drivers and document all activities remotely using a computer, smartphone or tablet.

The StrikeSmart controller is able to recognize the jobsite from the GPS antennae and will default to customized application rates for the site. The spreader will then automatically adjust material feed rates according to travel speed, while the operator focuses on driving. Operators can also monitor and manually adjust spreader settings on the user-friendly controllers.

The IceStriker DSB comes standard with a top screen to prevent rocks and large material chunks from entering the hopper. Options include an LED rear light kit and various quick-hook attachments for front loader mounting.