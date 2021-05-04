Hilltip intros IceStriker 500 salt and sand spreader for UTVs, pickups

Hilltip added the IceStriker 500 salt and sand spreader designed for use on UTVs and half-ton pickups, as well as other small machines such as tool carriers and mini loaders.

The new spreader is intended to allow smaller vehicles to take advantage of Hilltip’s innovative IceStriker technology when spreading in parking lots, courtyards, walkways, pedestrian paths and more.

The IceStriker 500 features a high-quality stainless steel hopper body that is corrosion resistant and easy to clean, while facilitating smooth material flow. Material delivery is further optimized by an inverted V with a vibrator to help prevent bridging. A 2.5-inch stainless steel auger is also included to provide a consistent material flow to the spinner.

An advanced color screen controller comes standard with the IceStriker 500, providing users the unmatched ability to either manually set a fixed auger speed or have the material spreading rate automatically adjusted according to vehicle speed. The user-friendly interface provides easy control of the various spreader functions, such as the vibrator and work light, from the comfort of the cab. Additionally, the controller collects and saves essential data to a USB memory device, which can be used for generating reports.

For maximum control and observation of an equipment fleet, all IceStriker spreaders are compatible with Hilltip’s exclusive HTrack tracking software option. This allows for complete remote tracking and management of all software-installed spreaders from a computer, tablet or smartphone. One can monitor treatment routes, vehicle speed, GPS location and material usage in real time. All of this information can then be used to generate PDF reports for the most detailed documentation. Also, the two-way GPRS communication channel allows application rates to be remotely set and adjusted for each customer’s site depending on weather conditions.

Other optional equipment includes a prewet salt kit. This kit contains nozzles and a pump, along with liquid tanks that fit within the IceStriker 500 spreader design. It provides a fully integrated solution for operators looking to take advantage of the benefits of prewetting.