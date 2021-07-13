Hilltip intros IceStriker salt spreader

Hilltip added the IceStriker 2000-3300 SSA/SSC stainless steel salt spreaders, designed for use on three-quarter-ton trucks.

These new electric-powered spreaders provide new capacity and material options using the company’s IceStriker technology, which contractors can use to spread bulk sand and gravel, bulk or bag salt, sand-salt mixes and fertilizers.

Powered by either 12- or 24-volt dual motors, the IceStriker 2000-3300 SSA/SSC salt spreader line includes three models with capacities of 2.0, 2.65 and 3.3 cubic yards. The modular hopper bodies and mounted components are constructed of stainless steel. Hilltip immerses its hoppers in an acid bath to ensure clean, corrosion-free welds and surfaces.

Material delivery in the 12-gauge, stainless-steel hopper body is optimized by an inverted V with a vibrator to help prevent bridging. The SSA version includes a 6-inch, stainless steel, three-pitch auger to provide consistent material flow to the spinner. The SSC version is equipped with a 12-inch pintle chain system. All models include a stainless steel flip-up chute designed to spread salt in environments with high humidity and a tarp kit to help keep spreading materials dry.

The color screen StrikeSmart controller comes standard with all IceStriker 2000-3300 SSA/SSC spreaders, providing users the ability to either manually set a fixed auger/chain speed or have the material spreading rate automatically adjusted according to vehicle speed. The interface also provides easy control of the various spreader functions, such as the vibrator and work light. Additionally, the controller collects and saves essential data to a USB memory device.

IceStriker spreaders come standard with Hilltip’s exclusive HTrack tracking software for remote tracking and management of all software-installed spreaders from a computer, tablet or smartphone. Treatment routes, vehicle speed, GPS location and material usage is tracked in real time. The two-way GPRS communication channel allows application rates to be remotely set and adjusted for each customer’s site depending on weather conditions.

Additional accessory options include LED stop/tail/brake lights, strobe lights, LED work lights (white), end of material alarm sensor on the spinner, in-cab spreading symmetry adjustment, a chute extension for truck beds over 43 inches and 6- or 12-inch stainless steel side extensions.