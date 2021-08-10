Hilltip intros new IceStriker large size spreader

Hilltip’s IceStriker Combi Spreaders is now available in a 6 cubic yard capacity, 12-inch pintle chain-driven unit. The 6000CM model is the largest Hilltip model available from the company in North America.

Along with the larger size, Hilltip added chain-driven options for all other IceStriker Combi Spreaders, including the 2000, 2800, 3400 and 4200 models. Previously, these models were only offered as auger-driven machines. The new 6000 model will only be offered in the chain-driven system currently. Customers can expect all chain-driven models to be available for the 2021-22 season.

Designed for half-ton trucks and larger, the electric-powered IceStriker spreaders (12- or 24-volt dual motors) are now available in 2, 2.8, 3.4, 4.2 and 6 cubic yard capacities.

IceStriker spreaders feature liquid tanks integrated into both sides of the double-walled poly hopper, which hold up to 220 gallons of liquid. Adding the optional pre-wet liquid kit, which includes a pump and spray nozzle, allows an operator to pre-wet spreading materials to activate the salt as it’s spread and to reduce material bounce.

With an optional 6-foot, 7-inch dual spraybar, an operator can spray brine directly onto the driving surface with a maximum 16-foot spraying width. The addition of a 40-foot hose reel and hand-held spray nozzle allows for easier spraying in hard-to-reach areas, such as on sidewalks and steps. Also, an optional bladder tank increases the unit’s overall brine capacity to 550 gallons.

All spreader and sprayer functions use the advanced StrikeSmart controller. The controller allows operators to customize spreading sessions such as adjusting vibrator settings, blast settings and more. All IceStriker spreaders come standard with Hilltip’s HTrack tracking software option. This allows for complete remote tracking and management of all spreaders from a computer, tablet or smartphone.

Other standard equipment on the IceStriker Combi Spreader includes a sealed, weather-resistant motor enclosure, automatic vibrator, integrated tie-down loops, top screen and pre-routed accessory wire for simplified light/rear camera installation. Auger models include an inverted-V structure over the auger drive to reduce heavy start-up loads on the feed mechanism.

Additional accessory options include an LED work light, strobe lights, illuminated license plate kit, rear and indicator lights, leg stand for more convenient storage/installation, end material alarm sensor on the spinner, tarp cover and an extended auger for axle loading optimization. The hopper is also available in orange instead of the standard gray color.