Hilltip’s new deicing sprayers feature electric-driven high-flow pumps

Hilltip’s SprayStriker HFE (Hi-Flow Electric) Series of deicing sprayers feature electric-driven high-flow pumps. Available with tank capacities from 500 to 3,250 gallons, the HFE series includes the largest sprayers in Hilltip’s SprayStriker family and suited for municipalities and large contractors.

HFE series sprayers include specialized dual high-flow pumps and flow meters to pump exact application rates on demand with instant responsiveness. Hilltip said since the sprayer doesn’t use a bypass system, the sprayer has reduced energy requirements and the vehicle’s electrical system can fully power the unit. Hilltip said the HFE does not require a central hydraulic system.

The standard 12-volt models can spray up to 15 gallons per minute. A 24-volt kit is available for producing spray volumes of up to 30 gallons per minute.

The HFE series comes standard with Hilltip’s HTrack tracking software. This system offers two-way GPRS capability, allowing users to create work sites, set customized application rates, monitor drivers and document all activities remotely using a computer, smartphone or tablet.

Operators can manually monitor and adjust the sprayer settings through a color screen controller. When entering a job site, the operator can press a button to load customized application rates. The pump will automatically adjust flow rates while the operator focuses on driving. The controller collects important job site data and uploads it to the HTrack portal via Wi-Fi or cellular connection. This data can generate reports for client billing or provide appropriate documentation for slip-and-fall claims.

Other standard features include a durable poly tank with an LED work light and beacon warning light and a powder-coated stainless-steel frame. The two-lane, 90-inch-wide spray bar comes with double spray and side nozzles. The sprayers have a self-loading design and pump-out feature with a 2-inch camlock connection. The dual high-flow pumps, motors, valves and CPU units are in an easy-access stainless-steel cabinet. Optional equipment includes a manual deicing hose reel, leg stand and three-lane spray bar.