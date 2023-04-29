Homedigy intros GeoDrops, a new artificial intelligence irrigation manager

GeoDrops is a new smart irrigation management system from Homedigy. GeoDrops leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and sensor arrays to drive effective water scheduling that can save up to 70 percent of outdoor irrigation water, according to the company.

GeoDrops offers users information on soil conditions, such as evapotranspiration rate and water content at different soil depths, allowing it to for improved water efficiency. It works for all types of landscaping and watering methods traditional irrigation controllers and smart irrigation controllers.

The larger GeoDrops system implements a distributed AI computer architecture that processes both Droplet data and online weather information and can be accessed anywhere via the GeoDrops smartphone App. GeoDrops is also compatible with IFTTT, allowing compatible smart irrigation controllers to be directly driven by the GeoDrops system.

GeoDrops is now available for reservation and is expected to ship in the summer of 2023.