Honda GXV160 engines now standard on Turfco TurnEar XT5 aerators

Turfco TurnAer XT5 Aerators are now equipped with the Honda GXV160 engine. The company changeover to the new engine is already in place.

“We’re equipping the XT5 with the Honda GXV160 in response to customer requests,” said Scott Kinkead, executive vice president, Turfco Manufacturing.

The 163-cc, 4.3-hp GXV160 supplies more than enough power to keep the XT5 churning day in, day out, according to the company.

The large-capacity, 1.5-gallon gas tank allows for longer use between fills. It runs on regular unleaded pump gasoline. The OHV engine is built for high-output, fuel-efficient operation, while also delivering quiet, reliable performance.

Highly maneuverable and user-friendly, the XT5’s hydrostatic controls make it one of the smoothest walk-behind commercial aerators available. It steers, reverses and outperforms, all without lifting its tines.

Operators can turn and reverse direction with the XT5 while keeping the tines in motion, thanks to the hydrostatic drive system coupled to Turfco’s patented, steerable aerator technology. Turning with tines to the ground reduces operator fatigue and improves productivity. The XT5 is proven to be up to 30 percent more productive than traditional aerators.

The XT5 also features EasyChange tines, dramatically reducing the amount of time required to change tines. Patent-pending tine wheels enhance steering and increase hill-holding stability. A removable tine cover helps speed up tine changing and cleaning.

The XT5 also advances aerator durability with a low-profile design and rugged, unibody steel frame. Instead of belts, the XT5 uses drive chains that are covered and located outside of the frame for long-lasting, trouble-free operation.