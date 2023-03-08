Honda to debut new all-electric autonomous work vehicle prototype

Honda will showcase the latest generation of its prototype Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle (AWV) the ConExpo-Con/Agg show.

“We believe the Honda AWV can be a valuable solution to supporting construction teams while also enhancing worksite efficiencies and safety,” said Jason VanBuren, systems engineering manager at American Honda Motor Co. “Leveraging Honda’s decades of experience developing reliable, safe and clean mobility technology, we aim to address issues such as labor shortages and improved environmental performance.”

The fully programmable all-electric Honda AWV creates an off-road work vehicle that is designed to support construction-related activities and enhance workforce productivity, according to the company.

Features of the third-generation Honda AWV include: