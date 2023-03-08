Honda to debut new all-electric autonomous work vehicle prototype
Honda will showcase the latest generation of its prototype Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle (AWV) the ConExpo-Con/Agg show.
“We believe the Honda AWV can be a valuable solution to supporting construction teams while also enhancing worksite efficiencies and safety,” said Jason VanBuren, systems engineering manager at American Honda Motor Co. “Leveraging Honda’s decades of experience developing reliable, safe and clean mobility technology, we aim to address issues such as labor shortages and improved environmental performance.”
The fully programmable all-electric Honda AWV creates an off-road work vehicle that is designed to support construction-related activities and enhance workforce productivity, according to the company.
Features of the third-generation Honda AWV include:
- Increased bed size to 2 pallets and greater loading capacity of 2,000 pounds;
- Improved navigation in locations where GNSS (global navigation satellite system) service is weak or unavailable through the use of LiDAR sensors;
- Simplified tablet-based programming interface and cloud connectivity;
- Higher speed in autonomous mode — up to 10 miles per hour;
- Increased battery size and longer operating time of up to 10 hours;
- Avoidance function for vehicles stopped on the road; and
- Lower bed.