Hookii reveals robotic lawn mower set for July launch

Hookii, an AI service robots manufacturer, is set to launch the Neomow X, a robotic lawn mower, this July. The Neomow X achieved significant funding on Kickstarter and made its debut at Spoga-Gafa 2024.

Neomow X uses a 3D lidar SLAM + vision fusion system, which differs from RTK-based stations that use UWB signal poles for boundary delineation. 3D lidar SLAM technology integrates mapping, localization, obstacle avoidance and other functions, which eliminates the need for pole installation and wiring, according to the company.

The Neomow X app allows users to create virtual boundaries, designate no-go zones and plot pathways. After setting the mowing mode and schedule, Neomow X operates autonomously. The mower comes equipped with obstacle avoidance systems, integrated with 360-degree field of view laser radar, 70-degree vision recognition and 144-degree physical bumper protection.

“With innovative technologies and user-centric product development strategy, we are providing the market with smarter robotic lawn mower, harnessing the power of three core technologies: navigation and perception, hardware architecture and application development,” said Ricky Liu, CEO of Hookii. ”Hookii has been deeply engaged in developing these technologies for years, elevating the standards of lawn care to unprecedented levels.“