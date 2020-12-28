Horizon Distributors acquires TWC Distributors

Horizon Distributors, a full-service wholesale distributor of irrigation and landscape products, acquired the assets of TWC Distributors, a Sarasota, Fla.-based distributor of irrigation and landscape maintenance products, effective Dec. 18. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

TWC Distributors operates nine sales and distribution centers located in southwest and central Florida and one distribution location in south Georgia.

“TWC Distributors has been a strong presence in the Florida irrigation and landscape industry for over 30 years,” said Jeffrey Clay, Horizon president. “Adding the TWC Distributors team and sales locations to Horizon’s existing Florida sales centers extends our reach into Florida’s largest irrigation and landscape markets allowing us to better serve customers in the growing southeastern U.S. region. We are also very pleased that Tim and Kevin Milligan will continue on with us to lead our Florida market growth opportunities.”

Tim Milligan, TWC Distributors president, added, “Joining the Horizon organization will enhance TWC’s customers’ growth opportunities with expanded product offerings, services and resources. We appreciate the support from the many customers, vendors and dedicated employees that we have had the privilege of working with over the past thirty years. We look forward to working with the Horizon team to ensure a smooth transition and a strong combined business going forward.”