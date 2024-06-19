Horizon Distributors: HorizonOnline.com

The all new HorizonOnline.com platform makes it easy to securely manage your Horizon account, place orders, check pricing and check product availability.  The descriptions and images help you find just the right product, and most contain additional tools such as product information flyers or SDS sheets.  And with tools like “lists” and “reorders” it’s easy to oversee consumables and frequently purchased products. 

And now Horizon has released an app version of the platform!  Providing the same functionality as the desktop version, the app puts your Horizon branch at your fingertips, whether you are on a jobsite, sitting in your truck, or even watching the game. 

Check out the desktop version at www.HorizonOnline.com.

Horizon Distributors is a supplier of landscape and irrigation products to the green industry professional.  Our 91 stores in 11 states carry a deep inventory of product, including lighting, pavers, synthetic turf, fertilizer, seed, pesticides, tools, battery and gas power equipment as well as all things irrigation. 

