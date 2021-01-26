Horizon Distributors launches Bonus Bucks Program

Starting in February, Horizon Distributors will roll out its Bonus Bucks Advertising Program. Now in its third year, Bonus Bucks is a customer rewards program designed to help landscape and irrigation owners develop marketing tools to help grow their business.

Bonus Bucks operates like a co-op program, where Horizon customers earn marketing dollars based on previous year’s purchases. The money can be used toward sales and marketing efforts, including truck wraps, uniforms, yard signs, and mailers and door hangers. Customers can choose from several predesigned templates that promote not just the company’s name, but services such as landscape lighting, fertilizer and pesticide applications and outdoor kitchen installations.

“At Horizon, our goal is to be a partner to our customers,” said Jeff Clay, Horizon president. “Helping them market their company creates new opportunities positioning them to be more profitable, whether that be through new client acquisition or new service expansion.”

Horizon said Bonus Bucks doesn’t just reimburse green industry professionals for standard marketing and sales activities but includes services like quarterly postcard drops to area homes or businesses, making it simple and affordable to create and send professional marketing collateral. Horizon also offers a design service that can help new businesses get off the ground with a logo, business cards or other business development tools.

“We know time is money for our customers,” Clay said. “Anything we can do to make their life just a little easier, Horizon is going to offer to help.”

Bonus Bucks is available to all Horizon customers with a minimum of $15,000 in purchases the previous year and are in good standing with the company.