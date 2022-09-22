Horizon Distributors to open six new stores in three states

Horizon Distributors will open six new stores over the next two months, including its first store in Raleigh, N.C.

The company’s new locations are located in New Braunfels, Brookshire and Denton, Texas, and Spokane Valley and Woodinville, Wash. According to Horizon, the Woodinville location will be a “megastore” with more than 20,000 square feet of warehouse space.

“I can’t express how thrilled I am for the future of Horizon,” said Jeff Clay, president of Horizon Distributors. “We are promoting from within and opening an unprecedented six stores in two months, all resulting in new opportunities throughout our organization.”

In August, Horizon announced a partnership with Landscape Management Network (LMN). The partnership makes Horizon’s catalog of products available through the LMN Marketplace.