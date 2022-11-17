Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Horizon Distributors: TurfGro Synthetic Turf

November 17, 2022
Photo: Horizon Distributors

Photo: Horizon Distributors

TurfGro Synthetic Turf is designed to truly replicate grass. The turf blades and thatch are manufactured with high grade UV-inhibitors and color stabilizers to prevent fading and the double polyurethane backing provides greater durability to withstand the elements. Many municipalities, private businesses, and homes have been able to reap the benefits of a low maintenance yard alternative that requires no water. And now Horizons throughout the U.S. offer onsite turf cutting, which gives you more size options and same day pickup.

Want to learn more?  Check out the TurfGro synthetic turf options here.

