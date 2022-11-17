Horizon Distributors: TurfGro Synthetic Turf

TurfGro Synthetic Turf is designed to truly replicate grass. The turf blades and thatch are manufactured with high grade UV-inhibitors and color stabilizers to prevent fading and the double polyurethane backing provides greater durability to withstand the elements. Many municipalities, private businesses, and homes have been able to reap the benefits of a low maintenance yard alternative that requires no water. And now Horizons throughout the U.S. offer onsite turf cutting, which gives you more size options and same day pickup.

