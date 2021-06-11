Horizon adds sales centers in California, Florida

Horizon Distributors Inc. opened sales centers in Visalia, Calif., and Melbourne, Fla., extending Horizon’s presence in two of the largest irrigation and landscape product markets.

Horizon President Jeffrey Clay said, “The Melbourne sales center complements our expanded footprint in Florida following our December 2020 acquisition of TWC Distributors Inc. while the Visalia sales center enhances our ability to serve central California.”

He added that Horizon plans to open more regional centers throughout 2021.

Horizon Distributors Inc. is a wholesale distributor of turf irrigation products, outdoor power equipment, fertilizers and allied products serving the professional turf, landscape and golf markets through approximately 80 sales centers in major markets throughout the U.S.

Horizon distributes national brands including Rain Bird, Hunter, Toro, Exmark, Echo, PBI Gordon, Vista, Unique and FX Professional Lighting and landscape maintenance products under its proprietary TurfGro brand.