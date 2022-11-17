How Alpine Gardens incorporated this homeowner’s hobby into his home

Location: Longmont, Colo.

Company: Alpine Gardens

Details: Jack Fetig, president of Alpine Gardens in Fort Collins, Colo., says this project brought together the two visions from the husband-and-wife team who own the property.

The wife, an avid gardener, sought new vibrant plant life and a greenhouse. The husband, a miniature railroad aficionado, requested that a railroad circle the property.

“We learned a lot about model trains because it wasn’t our forte,” he says. “We created the bed for the track, which had to be relatively level. It couldn’t have a lot of elevation changes. But you wanted to create some interest, so it wasn’t like something on a board in a house.”

Alpine Gardens used compacted rock to create the level track for the rail. The client was on hand for the installation, offering guidance; he also installed the track after Alpine Gardens finished the base.

Fetig says his team worked around the already existing landscape, which featured a variety of trees and shrubs. Alpine Gardens installed shade-loving plants like Rocky Mountain columbine.

Alpine Gardens installed locally-sourced flagstone to meet the client’s request for a new pathway that reflected the high prairie environment.

The project earned Alpine Gardens a Silver Award from the 2021 National Association of Landscape Professionals’ Awards of Excellence program.

More from the project: