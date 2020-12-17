How landscape companies are handling COVID-19 concerns

Editor’s note: We will continue to update this post as information becomes available.

Updated Dec. 17, 2020

United Rentals shares safety playbook for equipment rentals

United Rentals, the equipment rental provider, has shared nine key protocols at the core of its response to COVID-19. Following the onset of the pandemic, the company acted quickly to implement new measures for the safety of its employees and customers, both inside and outside its branches. The added protocols expand on the company’s industry-leading commitment to best safety practices, training and communications.

“Now, more than ever, construction and industrial companies are looking for assurance from partners that business is being conducted in the safest possible way,” said Antwan Houston, director of operations preparedness for United Rentals. “In early March, we prioritized the development of guidelines to ensure safe, continuous operations for our internal teams and customers. This playbook has been operationalized companywide, with the flexibility to adapt to a fast-changing environment.”

Updated July 17, 2020

Kioti donates 10K masks to frontline workers

Kioti Tractor donated 10,000 N-95 masks as well as a K9 2440 utility vehicle to UNC REX Healthcare, located near Kioti’s U.S. headquarters in North Carolina.

“Kioti Tractor has a long history of giving back to those in our community who need it most,” said Peter Dong-Kyun Kim, president and CEO of Daedong-USA, Kioti Tractor Division. “We’re proud to support the health care workers risking their lives on the front line every day to care for North Carolinians throughout this pandemic. We’re uniquely equipped as a company to provide power equipment that will help keep UNC REX running smoothly.”

Updated June 23, 2020

Associate Editor Sarah Webb speaks with Paul Fraynd, CEO of Sun Valley Landscaping in Omaha, Neb., and LM Editorial Advisory Board member, on the importance of having strong leadership throughout a pandemic, Sun Valley’s continued focus on its employees and more.

Updated June 17, 2020

Ruppert Landscape gives bonus checks to its front-line workers

As a means of thanking its front-line employees for their commitment and service during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ruppert Landscape has distributed bonus checks to 1,100 field-level employees totaling $470,000.

The landscaping industry was deemed essential under federal guidelines, so the company has been able to continue operating throughout the pandemic.

“We have been extremely fortunate so far,” said Craig Ruppert, CEO. “But, even with our essential designation, the only way to keep things running is by having a dedicated team who believes in your company and trusts that you are doing your best to look out for their health and well-being. Our team is an amazing group who have put aside their fears, come to work, adapted to changing protocols and enabled us to continue to honor our customer commitments.”

Updated June 10, 2020

The Herring Group to host Paycheck Protection Program loan webinar

The Herring Group will host a webinar to discuss the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Flexibility Act of 2020 on Wednesday, June 17 at 2 p.m. EST. Attendees will learn about the changes in the law and the current situation on PPP loan forgiveness. Areas of change include payroll, repayment, rehiring requirements and time extensions to use funds.

Strengthen your business in the current economy

Jason New and Jim Cali, principals at green industry consultancy McFarlin Stanford, sit down with LM Senior Editor Abby Hart to talk about leading remote workforces, managing Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds and growth opportunities for landscape companies in the current climate.

Ambius Hometown Heroes Program thanks front-line workers

Ambius employees in the U.S. and Canada created care packages for COVID-19 front-line workers as part of the company’s Hometown Heroes program.

More than 108 teams and districts participated in the Hometown Heroes program, choosing organizations in their own communities to give back to. The teams filled care packages, some of which included lunch for staff and homemade cards from the children of Ambius employees for health care professionals, senior care facility workers and first responders.

Updated June 8, 2020

Grow Group’s Sales Bootcamp to be virtual

Marty Grunder will host his Sales Bootcamp online on June 25-26, enabling green industry sales pros to hone their selling skills from the ease and convenience of their home or office.

In six live, one-hour sessions, Grunder, president and CEO of Grunder Landscaping and The Grow Group, will share everything he’s learned about succeeding at sales in his 37 years of experience and teach attendees step by step how to get the results they want.

“At least two things are certain for landscape pros in these uncertain times,” Grunder said, explaining his decision to take the June boot camp online. “One, many folks are reluctant to travel right now or simply don’t have the time to as we all scramble to catch up from the crazy spring we’ve had. And two, the companies that win in a changing market like today’s are the ones who continue to focus on sales and take a deliberate, proactive approach. Now is the time to sharpen your skills.”

Updated June 4, 2020

How one Michigan company used training to keep employees engaged

Michigan’s work from home order went into effect on March 24, but Troy Clogg Landscape Associates of Wixom, Mich., started to act about two weeks earlier, says Adam DeLamielleure, director of support for Troy Clogg Landscape Associates.

“Realistically, everything started for us around the 12th or 13th of March,” DeLamielleure says.

Owner Troy Clogg and the management team began communicating with employees and enacting heightened sanitation of equipment and hygiene protocols for the company that specializes in winter maintenance as well as design/build and summer maintenance for commercial clients. The company also does high-end design/build projects for residential clients.

Updated June 2, 2020

Getting back to work in Michigan In this episode of Landscape Management: At Home Edition, Editor Christina Herrick interviews Joel DeVisser, president of DeVisser Landscape Service in Kalamazoo, Mich., who shares what it was like to be deemed nonessential for a few weeks and how his operation is getting back to work. Click here to view the latest episode. 2020 Irrigation Show canceled

The 2020 Irrigation Show and Education Week, scheduled for Nov. 30-Dec. 4 in San Antonio, Texas, has been canceled. Irrigation Association (IA) announced the cancellation in a statement from IA President Jon Topham. “After thoroughly examining our options, the IA Board of Directors determined that we just cannot guarantee the positive and rewarding experience that our attendees and exhibitors have come to enjoy each year,” said Topham. “A successful Irrigation Show relies on in-person networking, face-to-face business meetings and hands-on instruction that will simply not be possible, given the continued social distancing measures that we anticipate will still be in place through the remainder of this year.”

BrightView says snow contracts, COVID-19 hit revenue

BrightView released its results for the quarter ended March 31. See the tables below. In its public filings and remarks, the company made the following comments about COVID-19:

67 COVID-19 infections out of 21,000 employees

1,000 employees quarantined who had been exposed

Q3 2020 overall revenue is trending down approximately 5 percent due to COVID-19 related impacts

Contract base maintenance revenue levels remain steady at 97 percent of pre-COVID-19 levels with softness in the hospitality and retail verticals and stability in HOA and commercial sectors

Experiencing softness in ancillary maintenance services

Briggs & Stratton helps develop filtration for reusable face masks

Briggs & Stratton is a part of a MaskForce consortium that has designed, developed and produced a reusable face mask with disposable filters to protect individuals.

The MaskForce face mask — which is temporarily authorized by the FDA under an emergency use authorization for use by healthcare professionals to help prevent the spread of infection or illness during the COVID-19 pandemic — can be sanitized and reused, unlike most face masks which are designed to be discarded after a single use. Its filters, however, are intended to be disposed of after every eight hours of wear, further extending the life of the mask.

Click here to learn more.

Updated May 27, 2020

Virginia Green Lawn Care donates to COVID-19 relief fund

Virginia Green Lawn Care donated $25,000 to the COVID-19 relief funds of five regional community foundations in each of the markets the company serves: Richmond, Williamsburg, Charlottesville, Fredericksburg and northern Virginia.

Each foundation receives $5,000, but Virginia Green is committed to donating up to another $5,000 through a social media campaign.

Growing Your Business with Jeffrey Scott: The Economic Impact of COVID-19

Updated May 26, 2020

Michigan landscaping company pitches in for health care system

For D&B Landscaping, COVID-19 became personal because the Henry Ford Health System is a major client of the company, whose headquarters are in Livonia, Mich., a large western suburb of Detroit.

“You have to consider that customer as part of your family,” says Dan Bywalec, president of D&B Landscaping. “What would you do if that was your family — how would you help them out?”

D&B Landscaping performs design and build services for a completely residential clientele and provides horticultural and snow removal services for a 90 percent commercial and 10 percent residential clientele.

When an executive order from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer deemed landscaping companies as nonessential, D&B Landscaping played a key role for the hospital system in unexpected ways. It started with pitching in by driving a truck to pick up critical medical supplies that were in limited supply.

Read more about how D&B Landscaping pitched in.

Updated May 21, 2020

Drost Landscape in Michigan prepares for reopening

LM Associate Editor Sarah Webb interviews Drost Landscape Owner Bob Drost and General Manager Dale Drier who describe the long shutdown period in Michigan and share their plans for reopening the Petoskey, Mich.-based company in our latest Landscape Management from Home episode

Updated May 20, 2020

Industry leaders share what business is like during COVID-19 in a Jain webinar

Jain Irrigation recently presented a webinar entitled The State Of The Landscape Industry During COVID-19, in which industry leaders described what business is like during COVID-19.

Richard Restuccia, vice president of water management solutions for Jain Irrigation, was joined by Chris Sabbarese, digital marketing and communications manager for Corona Tools, Jerry DeJournett, vice president of West Coast for Landscapes USA, and Shawn Connors general manager of south division for Horizon Distributors.

Read more here.

Updated May 19, 2020

Webinar hosted by The Herring Group will address PPP loan forgiveness application

To help understand the PPP forgiveness application and answer any questions about the process, The Herring Group will host a webinar on Tuesday, May 26, at 2 p.m. EST. Register here for the webinar.

This webinar is designed for both the landscape business owner and the person who will be completing the forgiveness application. In the webinar, it will address “owner-level” issues at the first part of the webinar and more tactical numbers issues (e.g., completing the form) for the second part of the webinar.

Click here to read some helpful pointers to begin the application process.

John Deere recognizes landscapers and commercial mowers with video tribute

Even during these challenging times, landscaping crews all over the country are still maintaining lawns, parks, campuses, and businesses. John Deere salutes the men and women who are making sure the grounds we work, live, and play on will be ready when the time is right again.

SnowWolf reconfigures plant to assemble field hospital beds

SnowWolf recently converted one of its snowplow attachment assembly plants in Burnsville, Minn., to support the COVID-19 relief effort in less than a day.

In partnership with Fastbeds, a manufacturer of Emergency Field Hospital Beds, SnowWolf began assembling, packaging and shipping beds to the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

Learn more here.

Updated May 18, 2020

Kioti Tractor provides sales and finance programs due to COVID-19

Kioti Tractor has launched a variety of sales and finance programs through May 31 to provide savings to customers affected by the current economic situation.

These include deferred payments, increased financing options and extending Kioti’s Heroes Reward Program to include front-line medical workers.

MRD Landscaping experiences uptick in installs, donates protective equipment to front-line workers

MRD Landscaping in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, has been busier than normal, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Frank Shang, owner of the landscape design and installation firm.

“I think since the homeowners stay at home with nothing to do, they want to update their yard,” he says. “For over a month now, construction work, firms and trades across British Columbia have been given the all-clear from the provincial health officer to remain operational.”

However, Shang says that busier than normal doesn’t necessarily mean business as usual.

Updated May 13, 2020

R&R Landscaping joins the effort to support health care workers

In At Home Edition, LM Senior Editor Abby Hart chats with Claire Goldman, principal and head of design & business development. Goldman shares how she’s leading Auburn, Ala.-based R&R Landscaping during the pandemic and how the company started providing free lawn maintenance services for health care workers.

Finance expert Herring summarizes PPP loan safe harbor

Greg Herring, The Small Business Administration announced a safe harbor update for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans under $2 million. Read more about this update here.

Jeffrey Scott discusses the economy and the importance of diversifying services

In this episode of Landscape Management’s At Home Edition, Editor-in-Chief Seth Jones sits down with industry consultant, author and longtime LM columnist Jeffrey Scott to discuss what his clients are reporting to him in regards to how their businesses have been impacted by the pandemic; his feelings on how companies can control their own fate despite the turbulent economy; and the importance of having a superior sales team during the pandemic.

Updated May 11, 2020

Kris Kiser on GIE+EXPO 2020: “The show will be held safely and responsibly”

Kris Kiser, president and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), appears on this new episode of Landscape Management: At Home Edition, to talk with Editor-in-Chief Seth Jones about the status of the 2020 GIE+EXPO show in Louisville, how the show might be different this year and what he’s hearing from the members of OPEI in regards to how the pandemic will impact their businesses.

Responsible Industry for a Sound Environment (RISE) has provided some updates on its federal and state advocacy efforts on its website.

Read more from RISE.

The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute is offering a list of regulatory updates and an address from Kris Kiser on the status of GIE+EXPO.

See updates from OPEI.

Updated May 8, 2020

Cub Cadet and TaskEasy, an on-demand lawn care service, will offer free lawn mowing to support first responders and emergency workers who risk their lives and well-being on the COVID-19 front lines.

The companies will offer a free month of lawn mowing service (up to two cuts, every other week) to doctors, nurses, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers and firefighters.

How telematics can reduce operating costs

Ryan Driscoll, vice president of marketing for GPS Insight, shares how telematics and fleet management can help reduce business operating costs.

Isuzu offers truck cleaning how-to

Isuzu Commercial Truck of America offers tips on how to clean a truck’s touch points to help eliminate the spread of viruses and bacteria.

Updated May 7, 2020

Fighting the stay at home order in Michigan

When Michigan’s stay at home order took effect on March 24, Amy Upton, executive director of the Michigan Nursery and Landscape Association (MNLA) went to work. Instead of labeling businesses as nonessential and essential as the state did, Upton says she and the team at MNLA wanted “to change the conversation to a safe workplace versus a not safe workplace.”

In subsequent executive orders, landscaping was among the industries singled out as nonessential. MNLA and Upton worked with lobbyists to advocate for the industry, and they tried to stress how landscaping companies could work safely. Instead of hearing any comments about their efforts, it was radio silence from Lansing and the statehouse.

“There weren’t any industries getting any feedback,” Upton says.

Read more here.

Updated May 6, 2020

Britt Wood, CEO and Andrew Bray, VP, Government Relations of the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) discuss the latest stimulus bill and how companies can ensure they get the federal aid they need, NALP’s coronavirus resources and the challenges the association and the industry will face in the upcoming weeks.

Watch the latest episode here.

Updated April 30, 2020

Marty Grunder applauds the green industry, offers advice

In this newest installment of Landscape Management’s At Home Edition, LM Editor-in-Chief Seth Jones visits with Marty Grunder, president and CEO of Grunder Landscaping Co. and The Grow Group, and monthly LM columnist. Marty tells us about the common characteristic of the companies that are succeeding in the pandemic; what his national network of landscape and lawn care companies are telling him; and why he’s proud of the entire green industry.

Updated April 27, 2020

Lawn care company gives back in Colorado

Mary and Eric Infante, co-owners of All American Lawn Services in Evans, Colo., wanted to do something to help during this COVID-19 global pandemic.

“I felt this overwhelming need to give back,” Eric Infante says. “The only way I could think of was donating my services since I’m out there mowing anyway. Why not help?”

Learn how the Infantes are giving back to their community.

Aspire, The Grow Group host April 30 webinar on boosting sales and marketing

Aspire and The Grow Group present “Recharging Your Sales and Marketing Efforts” on Thursday, April 30, at 2 p.m. EST.

The webinar will provide practical strategies and tactics for calibrating sales and marketing efforts

For more information and to register, click here.

Updated April 23, 2020

Landscape Management: At Home Edition, Episode 2

In this episode of Landscape Management: At Home Edition, Scott Kinkead, executive vice president of Minnesota-based Turfco Manufacturing, discusses how the company decided to shut down for a week to make sure their employees were safe; how the company was able to work safely upon reopening; and how efficiency has become more important than ever.

Back to work in Minnesota for Doehling Landscape Services

Matt Doehling, is glad to be back to work. Doehling, owner of Doehling Landscape Services in Shakopee, Minn., was originally among the businesses classified as a nonessential service in Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s executive order in March. But, as of April 8, landscaping operations were essential businesses so he and his employees could start the season.

While nonessential, he had to lay off his six full-time employees on his 50-50 commercial and residential maintenance operation. He says he wasn’t able to go into the office to process payroll in the strictest reading of the executive order.

Unable to work, Doehling took to an advocacy role. Click here to read more about how he communicated to his clients about his business being labeled nonessential.

Updated April 22, 2020

Crew management game-changer in North Carolina

“We are 100 percent working,” says Michael Hall, owner of ProGreen Turf & Landscape in Newport, N.C. “We haven’t slowed down.”

Hall says this time of year is always busy for his operation, but it seems busier than usual.

ProGreen Turf & Landscape’s provides about half design/build and half maintenance and turf management services to a 60 percent residential, 40 percent commercial clientele.

One of the biggest innovations to come out of COVID-19, Hall says, is how he’s approaching hiring. He’s noticed more applicants for jobs within the last week and not always from a landscaping background. Click here to learn more about Hall’s strategy.

Jeffrey Scott to host new webinar on thriving in a crisis

Jeffrey Scott will host a free webinar on Thursday, April 23 at 2 p.m. EST to help landscape professionals navigate the coronavirus crisis and learn from it.

The webinar is entitled Thriving in a Crisis: 10 Lessons You Should Learn From This Crisis to Keep Your Business Healthy and Thriving.

Nufarm creates Virtual Learning Series

Nufarm launched a new Virtual Learning Series for turf and ornamental professionals in light of the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

The series features short learning modules on various industry topics, including naturalized areas maintenance and premium weed control for sedges and kyllinga. The modules feature insights from Nufarm’s technical services team: Jason Fausey, Ph.D., Aaron Hathaway and Rick Fletcher.

Updated April 20, 2020

Landscape Management: At Home Edition

Landscape Management Editor-in-Chief Seth Jones is forced to shelter-in-place and his travel schedule has been shut down, but that won’t stop him from interviewing people in the industry.

Conserva Irrigation is surviving — and thriving

For Conserva Irrigation, an irrigation firm with franchises across the U.S., the business is not just surviving — it’s thriving, according to Russ Jundt, founder of the company.

“While it’s been an awkward time where we’ve needed to pivot and be more thoughtful and more prepared, with all the different CDC protocols, our sales for Q1 were up 65 percent year over year and it’s not slowing in April,” Jundt says, adding that the company has been declared an essential business in all of the states where it operates.

In addition to wiping off equipment (including customers’ controllers), frequent hand washing and using sanitizer, keeping vans and vehicles limited to a one-person capacity and encouraging social distancing practices, the company has implemented other protocols to keep its clients and employees safe. For example, at some locations, technicians’ temperature is taken and recorded before they’re allowed to work.

Koch Turf & Ornamental updates customers on COVID-19 response

Koch Turf & Ornamental has worked with its manufacturing and distribution partners to implement safety measures at its facilities and respects the safety measures of its customers.

Like most companies, Koch Turf has restricted nonessential travel and in-person meetings. Koch Turf continues to serve customers and their businesses through many digital solutions, including video conferencing, email, social media and texting.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Koch Turf had already prepared for the season from raw material and manufacturing perspectives. Production is operating as normal; no interruptions are expected, and all products are currently available for 2020.

Learn more about Koch’s product availability here.

Updated April 15, 2020

Project EverGreen develops healthcare worker initiative

Project EverGreen has formed the GreenCare for Troops Cares for Our Health Care Heroes initiative to provide nurses, paramedics and other front-line health care professionals with complimentary lawn care and basic landscape services.

Current GreenCare for Troops volunteers are asked to nominate front-line healthcare professionals in their community to receive services. Volunteers are encouraged to identify potential recipients through neighborhood groups, school or church groups or social media. The expanded program will run through Oct. 1.

Updated April 14, 2020

Drost Landscape prepares action plan should landscaping be declared essential in Michigan

While landscaping has been declared as a nonessential service in the state of Michigan, the team at Drost Landscape in Petoskey, Mich., is poised to jump back into work and armed with an action plan should the ban on landscaping services be lifted, according to owner Bob Drost.

“This was something we were blindsided by. We had no idea it would be such a pandemic worldwide,” Drost says. “General Manager Dale Drier, our HR person and our lead project manager, they have put things in place so that when the governor does give us the clear to go back to work, practicing social distancing and all the other things, we are prepared.”

He adds that Michigan Landscape and Nursery Association has been hard at work to persuade the state to bring back landscaping as an essential service.

Leaf Burrito relocates to new facility

Leaf Burrito has replanted itself and moved to a new “Burrito Factory” facility in Charlotte, N.C. “As COVID-19 cannot stop the weeds, grass and hedges from growing, we have no choice but to keep on keeping on,” says Leaf Burrito inventor and CEO Marc Mataya. “We’re now actively hiring more staff as we prep for an epic rebound of the market after the country gets COVID under control.”

Leaf Burrito retains its “Made right in the U.S.A.” slogan and is proud to have started in, and devotedly stayed in the USA for its manufacturing.

Updated April 13, 2020

Silver linings at Cherrylake

Cherrylake sees silver linings on the horizon as it expects its maintenance and construction sectors to keep pushing forward, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The central Florida company, which ranked at No. 127 on the 2019 LM150 list, is comprised of an 1,800-acre tree farm, a landscape and irrigation construction division and a landscape maintenance division.

“We’re very fortunate to be considered an essential business in Florida,” says Chloe Gentry, director of organizational development and marketing at Cherrylake. “Our first priority is to make sure our employees and our community stay healthy and safe. Our second priority is to make sure we keep operations and revenue flowing so that we can keep people employed.”

Read more here.

FMC Professional Solutions to accelerate rebate checks for FMC True Champions program

FMC Professional Solutions is accelerating the issue of rebate checks to end users enrolled in the FMC True Champions program.

Lawn care companies and golf course end users who earned a rebate for participating in the 2019 FMC True Champions Program and/or the FMC 2019 Early Order Program will now receive their full rebate checks by May 30. These checks were originally planned to arrive by June 30.

In a direct response to the COVID-19 outbreak, FMC also will extend 90-day terms on all agency stock-keeping units in an effort to help end user customers.

Read more here.

Updated April 10, 2020

Reconfigured in Pennsylvania due to COVID-19

“This is a whole new rollout,” Zech Strauser, president of Strauser Nature’s Helpers in Stroudsburg, Penn., says of the realignment of his crew. The company provides 75 percent maintenance and 25 percent design/build services to an 80 percent commercial, 20 percent residential clientele. Strauser shut down his company’s operation for two weeks to configure his team more efficiently. Although his company was considered an essential business, he saw those two weeks as a critical time to take a step back and do a reset. Click here to learn more about Strauser’s strategies.

Updated April 9, 2020

John Deere produces face shields

John Deere, in collaboration with the UAW, the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, is producing protective face shields at John Deere Seeding Group in Moline, Ill. Deere employees will initially produce 25,000 face shields to meet the immediate needs of health care workers in several of its U.S. manufacturing communities.

Materials and supplies are ordered to produce an additional 200,000 face shields. The company is using an open-source design from the University of Wisconsin-Madison for the project and leveraging the expertise, skills and innovation of its employee base.

Updated April 1, 2020

Landscape Development shares COVID-19 management strategies

“Welcome to the curse of living in interesting times,” began Gary Horton’s letter to his company on March 13.

The CEO of Landscape Development Inc. (LDI) personally writes everyone in the company every other day, and the company’s HR director and COO are also communicating often with employees to offer reassurance and information about COVID-19 and how developments with the virus are affecting employee safety and the company’s ability to work.

On the maintenance end of the business, some clients have cut back on services related to large group gatherings, such as churches and sports field maintenance. New enhancement sales have been cut back, because people don’t know where their cash is coming from or how they should spend it.

There’s irony here, says Horton. “We were heading into what was going to be the best three or four months in our company’s history, and then this thing happened.”

Read on for more about how LDI is strategizing for the coming months.

How Blades of Green has changed its approach during COVID-19

“We’re doing better than some and worse than others, but I’d say we’re doing better than most, so we’ll take it,” says Brad Leahy, vice president of Blades of Green in Edgewater, Md. The $11 million company provides 70 percent lawn care and 30 percent pest control services to a 95 percent residential, 5 percent commercial clientele.

Virtual meetings and text messages are now the normal modes of communication between staff members. Technicians take their trucks home and resupply visits to the shop have turned into more of a curbside pickup process to minimize person-to-person contact.

Instead of door knocks at the beginning and end of service, technicians are now doing text-ahead messages for clients and communicating any lawn issues via text and follow-up phone calls. Leahy noted that the company completed 400 lawn care and pest services yesterday and times of service are now written on the back of the leave-behind yard sign.

“Everything’s changing so fast — if you start emailing customers and change what our protocol is the next day, it’s very confusing,” Leahy says. “We chose not to do a blanket email, and we’re individually texting our customers, and trying to keep communication to the individual level — what do they need to know today?” he adds.

To learn other ways Blades of Green is changing up its customer service, click here.

Updated March 30, 2020

A mix of hope and worry at Hyde Park Landscape

Hyde Park Landscape in Norwich, Conn., started a new COVID-19 protocol on March 16. It’s designed to “take care of the crew that’s here and stay safe at work,” says Brandon Hyde, vice president of Hyde Park Landscape. Hyde says he reminds his team at company meetings that these protocols are to help keep everyone safe, including loved ones at home.

“We need to take into consideration that some of us live with others that are vulnerable and it’s about the other people and the community,” he says.

These guidelines, Hyde says, highlight basic things his team need to keep in mind such as cleaning of community tools and equipment after every use, wearing gloves during the workday, when not wearing the gloves keeping them off of community surfaces, avoiding spitting on common area surfaces and maintaining social distancing.

“We’ve also limited the amount of guys on our trucks,” he says, noting that it was typical to have up to three employees in one truck. But, now, he’s scaled it back.

“It’s hard for most companies to have one truck per person,” he says. “Once we’re on the job site, we tend to be able to operate in separate areas.”

Hyde says he’s encouraging workers to use the same piece of equipment during the workday and to disinfect all equipment after use.

“We keep the same equipment with the same person every day, now more than ever,” he says.

Hyde says he’s noticed some scaling back on spending. One hospitality group canceled all contracts with all vendors, including his.

“It was a big hit on the maintenance end,” he says. “We have a great relationship with them. We told them if there’s anything we can help with on the short end, we’d be happy to do so.”

He’s also noticed some of his company’s outdoor living projects have been put on hold. With these cancellations, it has been tough on landscapers in his area, especially after a mild winter in some areas.

“I can tell you in southern New England, there was very little snow this year and a lot of landscapers that counted on snow removal didn’t have that income,” Hyde says. “A lot of companies need to be out there generating revenue.”

On the bright side, Hyde says, while the virus may have changed the way we do things, it’s also given us all an opportunity to take stock of where we are in our lives personally.

“With people being home, we’re able to enjoy the people we took for granted when life got busy,” he says. “It’s a wake-up call for people to enjoy nature, and that might turn into people enjoying their properties.”

The virus isn’t slowing down the change in seasons as the forsythia are blooming and the daffodils are coming up, Hyde notes.

“We’re going to come out of this,” he says. “People kind of slowed down and took a breath and looked at what’s important in their lives – family, nature and their home.”

Yards Done Right still working, but getting long looks in Ohio

Yards Done Right in Westlake, Ohio, is a two-person company of husband and wife Jim and Judy Beveridge and so far they’ve been able to continue work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s great on our part, but nobody will keep their distance,” says Jim Beveridge. “[My wife] Judy and I are monitoring our health.”

Having a smaller crew helps with sanitizing of equipment, but Jim says he’s noted many customers who want to come up and talk to him and don’t practice social distancing like one customer who recently wanted to shake his hand.

“One thing we’ve been doing all along is communicating on our Facebook page,” Judy says.

The posts on social media encourage clients to email or call if they have questions or concerns instead of a face-to-face conversation. They’ve also used Facebook to discuss with local communities that they serve what they’re doing and how they’re doing it.

“They had no objections to it,” Jim says.

For now, pest control treatments are essential businesses and so, Yards Done Right has been busy with tick and mosquito treatments. They already wear PPE for applications but they take extra steps when leaving bills and any other leave-behinds.

“I have two sets of gloves,” Judy says. “One for fertilizing and one for bills.”

The extra steps they’re maintaining is to keep the customers’ minds at ease.

“We don’t want to infect them and we don’t want them to infect us,” Jim says. “We want this thing to go away as soon as possible.”

And they’re working under what Ohio’s Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted said is that businesses can work as long as they are maintaining safe business practices.

“We have not been designated good, bad, or otherwise by the state,” Jim says.

But the ambiguity of what constitutes as an essential business has created a lot of confusion in the industry. Some states have come out and said certain mowing and maintenance services are essential businesses and other states have banned everything outright.

“There are a lot of frustrated landscapers,” Jim says. “Nobody is making decisive decisions. I wish states would come out with a yes or no. Michigan is not letting any landscaper out their door.”

They both worry about the court of public opinion on the safety of what they’re doing, even with the extra precautions they’re taking.

“There’s a lot of public perception of what’s right and wrong,” Jim says. “We’ve had a couple of people give us strange looks, not dirty looks, but strange looks. We’ve had a lot of nice people, too, he says.”

They do say they are concerned about people taking photos of them working while on a walk and blasting them on social media for staying open.

“We’re so paranoid about this whole thing,” Jim says.

While they’re open, there are larger landscaping and lawn care operations in Ohio that have closed. Jim speculates that if things change and they have to cease operations for a little while, they could survive.

“If we got shut down for 3-4 weeks, we would probably be OK based on the volume of prepay,” he says, noting customers could ask for their money back to help with bills and that would change the conversation.

Updated March 28, 2020

Essential and happy about it

For One Two Tree in Miami, Fla., the business has been designated an essential business and for that, Dusty Montiel, general manager, says he’s happy.

“We have been lucky due to the fact that we work outside and for the county (that) we have been deemed an essential business,” he says. “We have most of our outside staff operating.”

Indoors, though, One Two Tree has made a few modifications.

“We have made some changes to our office personnel and are rotating days for them to come in to minimize contact with one another,” he says.

Other adjustments are similar to what other operations are doing such as disinfecting high-use and contact areas. Another change is to adjust the times that field personnel come into the office.

“We don’t have large amount of people at the yard/shop at the same time,” he says. “That helps as well to minimize contact with one another.”

Syngenta responds to COVID-19

In an announcement to customers and business partners, Syngenta says the company is assessing the situation daily and is taking action to maintain business continuity while focusing on keeping its customers and business partners safe.

“Syngenta’s priority is the health and safety of our employees, families, customers and partners,” the company said in the statement.

As part of the company’s efforts, it will maintain the supply chain, increase distribution capacity and continue R&D efforts. Employees who can work remotely are working remotely. Additional safety protocols have been implemented for those operations that cannot be performed remotely.

The company also encourages customers to place orders early, “recognizing current strong demand.”

Updated March 27, 2020

Gempler’s president talks supply chain in the pandemic

Wisconsin-based Gempler’s has been serving outdoor industries since 1939. The company focuses on quality hand-picked products, from shoes and socks to aerators and shovels.

Carl Atwell has owned the company for just 15 months and suddenly finds himself in a unique position in unique times. With the country locked in the grips of the Coronavirus pandemic, he and his 50 employees are adjusting to how to deal with the fluctuating needs of his customers.

“I think like everybody, you have to process things day by day. You have to respond and react. We’re meeting as a leadership team every day,” Atwell says. “We’re saying OK, based on what’s happening nationally, or what the president said, or what the governor said … based on XYZ, how should we be handling X, how should we be handling Y? We’re meeting and making decisions based on that moment.”

Lately, the company’s supply of safety equipment has taken center stage. The nature of the business at Gempler’s has given Atwell and his team an interesting insight on the demand for certain products. It was the third week in January, on a Saturday, when the company was inundated with orders for respirators. The next category to spike was Tyvek suits, gloves and booties. Most recently, the product in high demand is hand sanitizers.

The manufacturers are reacting according to a preset plan, Atwell says.

“Companies like 3M, DuPont and Honeywell, they’re seeing this demand, and they’re stepping back to figure out first how to allocate the inventory they already have,” Atwell says. “That changes day-to-day. If they meet with Vice President Pence — and they have — they have a priority of order. It goes government/safety/health care, then loyal customers. Who are their core customers? Customers who are loyal and not trying to take advantage of a situation.”

Atwell says the process is similar at Gempler’s, prioritizing the safety needs required by the government, followed by longtime customers. The company announced recently that it’s not accepting orders for disposable respirators for the time being. Atwell points out that when the company did have respirators available, it never changed the price of them, and he was disappointed that others inflated their prices.

“We’re trying to do like our mothers and our grandmothers taught us — do the right thing. And the right thing is helping people.”

The company has remained open for business, while allowing anyone who can work from home to do so. Atwell says it’s “all hands on deck,” and that means he’s personally doing whatever it takes to keep things moving, — from packing orders to loading trucks. It was while he was in the warehouse that he saw how important it was to one of his employees that the company remains open.

“An employee wanted to talk to me, he said, ‘Tell me we’re going to stay open.’ I said, ‘why?’” Atwell says. “He said, ‘Because we service the customer, and our customer is the small business owner. Those people need these things.’”

Updated March 25, 2020

Arbor-Nomics Turf tries to adopt positive outlook

Despite crews experiencing delays due to the coronavirus pandemic and rain washouts, Richard Bare, CEO at Arbor-Nomics Turf in Norcross, Ga., has tried to adopt an optimistic outlook.

“On the positive side, we don’t mind working evenings and weekends because we are in an essential industry,” he says. “So, we aren’t having to stay at home during this crisis waiting for our government check to pay our mounting bills … Someone has to keep our economic engine going so these unfortunate industries can come back again.”

In the meantime, Arbor-Nomics Turf is training its people to stay apart from one another by at least 6 feet, use the hand sanitizers installed around their offices, to stay home if they feel ill (they will still continue to get paid) and to follow any other presidential or governor recommendations.

“Everyone is still coming into the branches every day. We can move their computers to their homes if that becomes necessary, but we are hearing that home networks are failing due to their small size,” Bare says. “We are running our guys in shifts to avoid exceeding the 10-person limit in the fill areas, we also went to weekly video training to limit the spread of germs in the branches.”

While Arbor-Nomics has embraced a positive outlook for the time being, the company maintains a realistic attitude in that it has curtailed shopping for new trucks and other large capital expenditures because of the present uncertainty.

“I agree with President Trump that the financial crisis could be worse than the COVID-19. We are a country that operates on cash flow, not government handouts,” Bare says. “This disease could mutate and sweep through the world again. This could be like 9/11; it could be a permanent change in our world that we are going to have to adapt to the rest of our lives.”

Berwyn Lawnmower takes action

Berwyn Lawnmower, a commercial and residential equipment dealer in Berwyn, Pa., is not taking the coronavirus pandemic lightly.

“Considering we’ve just entered our busy season, this could be disastrous for a small business and impact the landscapers and homeowners that rely on us this time of year,” says owner Kevin Ercole.

All employees are asked to wear latex gloves at all times during business hours, and mechanics are encouraged to wipe down their tools and tool bins prior to closing each day.

“We have also asked for them to stay in their own work areas and give each other ample space,” he says. “Any employees assisting customers are asked to wipe down any surfaces the customer may have been in contact with. If a customer signs a receipt, he or she may keep the pen.”

The company has also stocked up on Lysol, Clorox Wipes, 409, latex gloves and hand sanitizer. Keyboards, computer mice, countertops, doorknobs and bathrooms are to be cleaned throughout the day using those products. Employees wipe down customers’ equipment (blowers, chainsaws, hedge trimmers, etc) and pressure wash larger pieces of equipment with Simple Green cleaner after being worked on.

The cleaning precautions started roughly three weeks ago and have kept up ever since.

“Everyone is just a little more mindful now and washes their hands much more frequently,” Ercole says. “As things have worsened in Pennsylvania, only one to three customers are permitted to enter the showroom at once. This has been received well, and everyone is being patient and waiting until it’s their turn. During warmer days, the entrance doors are opened to allow fresh air to circulate throughout the building.”

All employees have been briefed on the situation and are aware of what’s going on locally and nationally.

“They understand if the state of Pennsylvania asks us to shut down, then we must follow the rules until it is safe to resume normal business activities,” Ercole says. “While they are concerned, they haven’t let it get them down. Everyone is still showing up on time and working to their standards. By no way are any of our employees getting laid off. We will continue to support them financially until this pandemic is under control.”

The company has already seen a drop in walk-in business just this week, while phone and email inquiries are up.

“As the shutdowns continue, businesses like ours will continue to grow quieter as no one wants to come out and look at or purchase new equipment,” he says. “It’s unfortunate that this pandemic is hitting just as the spring season kicks into gear — this is the time where most dealers profit the most (sales and service work).

Updated March 24, 2020

Ewing President and CEO Douglas York sent a message to Ewing’s clients surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic:

We understand the growing concern surrounding coronavirus (COVID-19) across our communities, and our hearts go out to all those who’ve been impacted. When it comes to our customers, employees and families, health and safety is our No. 1 priority.

Ewing has taken significant steps to assure that services to you continue uninterrupted while working to safeguard the health of our employees and customers during the COVID-19 situation.

Cleanliness and Hygiene:

We are dedicated to being your partner and supporting your ongoing business. Part of that dedication means maintaining a safe and clean environment. Every day, as part of our regular operations, our stores are cleaned and sanitized.

Recently, we’ve increased the frequency of cleanings, especially to frequently visited areas like the sales counter, restrooms and coffee and water stations, as well as offices, bullpens and vehicle interiors.

We have instructed our teams to send home anyone who is not feeling well or has family members who aren’t feeling well. We have policies in place to support our employees during illness and family emergencies.

Limiting Potential Exposure:

While our stores continue to remain open, staffed and stocked, we understand that you may want to limit exposure risk. As always, our team is ready to take your orders via phone or website and make deliveries to your job sites.

Additionally, Ewing has canceled all events, including branch events, education classes and internal training classes. This is to maximize social distancing and reduce large crowds. For our employees, we have banned all nonessential, work-related travel.

Continue to Serve:

While limiting risk, we are not limiting our service level to you. We will continue be a partner in your business needs. We are actively working on managing our supply chain and inventory levels.

Recently, we enhanced Ewing’s website, improving speed and searchability. Our website is ready to serve your needs, from ordering products to managing your account.

Remaining Vigilant:

This situation continues to evolve quickly, and we will be monitoring it closely. We will continue to refer to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and other public health agencies to determine the safest course of action for everyone who enters our stores.

As a family-owned company, we are committed to providing the utmost care for you and your family. Thank you for your trust and loyalty. Our team will do its best during these challenging times to continue to earn it.

Sincerely,

Douglas W. York

President & CEO

Updated March 22, 2020

The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) urges landscape companies to contact their state and local officials to advocate for landscaping and lawn care as essential services. Here is a link to NALP’s statement and a form to automatically email your governor about the need to keep landscape businesses running during the coronavirus pandemic. Here is NALP’s roundup of the statements released by state and city governments regarding essential services.

COVID-19, essential businesses and the landscape industry, what to do about lockdowns

The coronavirus (COVID-19) is drastically impacting all of our lives in many ways. One of the most jarring ways has been the trend for state and local officials to institute a mandatory “lockdown” or “shutter in place” for all nonessential businesses. In some cases this has also been referred to as non-life-sustaining businesses.

This has caused much confusion for the landscape industry because every locality and state is drafting something different. Most orders have inferred landscape services without explicitly naming them.

NALP believes that landscape services are essential and therefore included in orders we have seen to date. Landscape professionals are partners during this critical time in assisting in the protection of public health and public safety. Without the landscape industry conducting these valuable services, we will undoubtedly see increased instances where people may be harmed or become sick from other illnesses compounding our already stretched medical resources.

Regardless of which language is used it is clear that landscape services are essential and life-sustaining. See below for a list of provisions that include landscape services:

Workers such as plumbers, electricians, exterminators and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation and essential operation of residences

– U.S. Department of Homeland Security & State of California

Support, such as road and line clearing, to ensure the availability of needed facilities, transportation, energy and communications

– U.S. Department of Homeland Security & State of California

Plumbers, electricians, exterminators and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences, essential activities and essential businesses

– City of San Francisco

“Administrative Support Services – support services to businesses and dwellings”

– State of Pennsylvania

“Repair and Maintenance – personal household goods repair and maintenance”

– State of Pennsylvania

“Landscape and pool care businesses, including residential landscape and pool care services”

– City of Miami Dade County

“Georgia is blessed to have an incredibly diverse agricultural sector that includes everything from food producers and processors to landscape and green industries. We encourage local governments and decision-makers to consider the central role all these industries and businesses play in our state and local economies as they make key decisions during this response.”

– Georgia Department of Agriculture

This is not an exhaustive list, and the system is developing so rapidly that we believe we will focusing on this for the foreseeable future. But we need your help now. Engaging at the local level and through your state association is very critical at the moment. We want to thank our partners that joined us in sending this letter earlier this week to various state associations representing Governors, Public Health Officials and Agriculture Secretaries.

Please be hyper-vigilant and active with your local and state officials. Please share this information with friends and colleagues in the landscaping industry.

As of March 22, cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in 146 countries. There have been 15,219 cases reported in the U.S. in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to The Centers for Disease Control.

Updated March 20, 2020

Free webinar:

Don’t Panic—PLAN!

Practical Tips and Tactics for Responding to the Coronavirus and Keeping Your Business on Course

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

3 p.m. ET

In the last few weeks and days, coronavirus (COVID-19) has brought—and continues to bring—sweeping changes across the country to the way we live and work. In this special free webinar, Marty Grunder, president and CEO of The Grow Group and of Grunder Landscaping Co., will give you an inside look into how his landscaping company is responding to the challenging situation and provide you with practical tips and tactics you can use now to keep your business on course for success.

Updated March 19, 2020

LM Editor-in-Chief Seth Jones broadcasts from his home in northeast Kansas to discuss how the Landscape Management team is working to cover the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of March 19, cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in 146 countries. There have been 7,038 cases reported in the U.S. in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to The Centers for Disease Control.

Update from Responsible Industry for a Sound Environment (RISE)

The health and safety of RISE members, staff and guests is a top priority. In response to the current COVID-19 pandemic, it is taking the following steps through March 31: RISE staff is teleworking; any planned RISE meetings will be held virtually or cancelled; nonessential business travel for RISE staff will be cancelled; and registration for the Regulatory Conference (April 22-24) is on hold. More information will be forthcoming regarding whether the conference will be held as planned, postponed or cancelled.

Congressional Offices and State Legislatures Closures

Congress closed its doors to the public on March 12 in response to COVID-19 and congressional offices have now moved to telework. Federal government departments and agencies are increasingly moving towards telework as well. Several state legislatures are also closing, limiting public access and remaining for special sessions in response to COVID-19. Priority states Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Virginia are taking extraordinary measures impacting hearings and extending sessions. RISE is continuing to work on priority bills while preparing for the potential of longer and possibly shorter sessions. Contact Karen Reardon at kreardon@pestfacts.org for more information.

Updated March 18, 2020

Amid the cancellation of public events, professional sports events, concerts and a variety of other gatherings due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), many companies are in the process of considering what the implications are for their employees and businesses.

Real Green Systems will be hosting a learning webinar to help businesses prepare on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 3:00 PM EST.

Real Green Vice President of Business Development Beth Barry and President and CEO Bill Nunan will share tactical preparations already in progress at Real Green to protect both its employees and customers’ businesses. They will also review workplace disease prevention tips, key customer communication tactics and an overview of how integrated technologies can minimize the impact of a disruptive event. Register for the webinar.

On Friday, March 20 at 10 a.m. EST, the Herring Group will present “Navigating COVID-19 for Landscape Business Owners.” During the webinar, The Herring Group will provide industry-specific financial and operational recommendations, describe financial assistance that is available or may be forthcoming from the federal government, and more. This webinar is only open to business owners and the company will verify your ownership following registration. Register here for business owners.

Bayer committed to providing business continuity

As of March 17, Bayer remains committed to providing business continuity in its daily operations and ensuring it delivers on commitments to customers around the world to the greatest extent possible under these challenging circumstances.

For its Crop Science product supply, R&D and seed production sites, the company has staffing plans in place to maintain plant and facility operations in order to provide customers with the products and services they depend on.

Bayer is also committed to keeping customers informed of any changes that may come in the days or weeks to follow. The safety and well-being of its employees, customers, business partners and the communities in which they live and work remains a top priority.

Updated March 17, 2020

National Association of Landscape Professionals’ (NALP) is offering a webinar on Dealing with the Coronavirus in Your Landscape or Lawn Care Business, scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, at 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm EST.

The Irrigation Association (IA) is transitioning the majority of its Fairfax, Va., staff to working remotely beginning March 17. The IA office phone and fax lines will remain open, and employees will be available via email and phone. Orders through the IA store will continue to be filled until further notice.

Future 2020 IA events, such as the Faculty Academy (June 18-19) and Irrigation Show and Education Week (Nov. 30-Dec. 4), have not changed as of yet. Continue to watch the IA website and the 2020 Irrigation Show website for updates. Regarding IA exam dates or computer-based testing through May 15, individuals registered may reschedule without penalty or be fully refunded.

Originally posted March 13, 2020

Response from the National Association of Landscape Professionals

The National Association of Landscape Professionals’ (NALP) website features a link for guidance on dealing with the coronavirus.

The measures include:

• Compliance with all federal, state and local advisories;

• Monitoring the health of employees;

• Encouraging sick employees to stay home; and

• Asking employees to notify supervisors if they have had contact with someone who has contracted COVID-19.

NALP has canceled the National Collegiate Landscape Competition, which was scheduled for March 18-21 at Michigan State University.

Landscape companies mobilize

How are some companies dealing with the concern with their employees?

“We haven’t seen an immediate impact but rather, lots of questions,” said Paul Fraynd, CEO and partner at Sun Valley Landscaping in Omaha, Neb. “We believe it is part of our role as leaders to ensure our staff has timely and factual information, not just what they read on their newsfeed.”

Sun Valley has discussed strategies in its leadership meetings, emailed a list of preventive practices to employees and offered additional information in company safety meetings.

Fraynd says that he has contacted the company’s insurance professionals about the company’s business income insurance coverage and discussed some worst-case scenarios in case Sun Valley has staff that becomes ill or are required to self-quarantine.

The company is allowing office staff to work from home and is encouraging its sales team to implement a no-handshake policy when out meeting with clients.

“For now, we are encouraging everyone to stay mindful and healthy,” he said. “In a pinch, we will have to look for additional staff or subcontractors if our staff members can’t come to work.”

Marty Grunder, CEO of Grunder Landscaping in Dayton, Ohio, is carefully monitoring reports from health officials and is in close communication with his attorney and insurance professional.

“We’re relying on our governor and health experts to direct us as to what to do,” he said. “We’re trying to remain calm and deal with facts and be as proactive as we can. In times like this, we rely on other experts to help us and share as much logical and practical information as we can with our team.”

For additional information on COVID-19 and how you can communicate preventive measures to your employees, visit CDC.com.

The Centers for Disease Control is offering Interim Guidance for Businesses and Employers, which includes strategies such as cleaning your workspace regularly and staying home when sick. The statement also includes information on preparing a response plan should COVID-19 pose an immediate risk to your community.