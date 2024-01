How the new GeoRipper from MiniTrencher helps dig into hard-to-reach areas

At the 2023 Irrigation Show, Seth Jones visits with Simon Dirazonian, national sales manager at MiniTrencher, to learn about the company’s new GeoRipper. The GeoRipper features a two-stroke engine developed to dig into areas a full-sized trencher can’t reach.

