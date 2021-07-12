Hunter expands irrigation controller recycling program

Hunter Industries is expanding its Irrigation Controller Recycling Program to customers nationwide.

Since launching a pilot program 2.5 years ago, Hunter said it has recycled more than 12,000 pounds of controller e-waste through its partnership with the nonprofit organization Blue Star Recyclers. The company said its partnership has also supported Blue Star Recyclers’ mission to create jobs for people with autism and other disabilities through its recycling operations.

The program is available to Hunter Preferred Program members who collect old irrigation controllers from customers and contractors. Then, program members can ship the collected controller e-waste to Blue Star Recyclers, up to 55 pounds each. Hunter Industries said it will pay the recycling fees and will also cover the shipping fees for its Gold and Platinum Hunter Preferred Program members through Sept. 30, 2021.