Hunter Industries intros EZ-DT diagnostic tool
Hunter Industries released its new handheld EZ-DT diagnostic tool, which uses wireless technology to streamline installation and maintenance of EZ Decoder Systems.
Contractors can use the EZ-DT to quickly and easily assess system health from within the valve box — without having to uninstall the decoders — reducing time and labor on the job site.
According to Hunter, the reliable, battery-operated EZ-DT allows EZ-1 decoder users to:
- Detect faults and perform electrical troubleshooting in the field without uninstalling decoders;
- Quickly read decoder status, station address, current draw and two-wire voltage to simplify maintenance;
- Program decoder station address via wired connection to speed up installation and save time on-site;
- Update controller facepack or decoder module firmware via ribbon cable connection for flexibility when updating systems;
- Communicate in their preferred language using the multilingual user interface; and
- Work efficiently on the go with power supplied by four AAA batteries.