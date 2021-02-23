Hunter Industries intros EZ-DT diagnostic tool

Hunter Industries released its new handheld EZ-DT diagnostic tool, which uses wireless technology to streamline installation and maintenance of EZ Decoder Systems.

Contractors can use the EZ-DT to quickly and easily assess system health from within the valve box — without having to uninstall the decoders — reducing time and labor on the job site.

According to Hunter, the reliable, battery-operated EZ-DT allows EZ-1 decoder users to: