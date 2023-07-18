Hunter Industries: MP Rotator Nozzle Family

Hunter’s MP Rotator is a revolutionary alternative to traditional sprinkler heads and pop-up sprinkler heads that spray the landscape. MP Rotator nozzles feature unique, multi-trajectory rotating streams that deliver water at a steady rate. This slower application rate allows water to gently soak in at rates that soils can absorb. Use the MP Rotator to replace the sprinkler head on any conventional spray head body or pop-up sprinkler for water savings of up to 30%…

