Hunter Industries’ new online training helps pros grow their business

The new Hunter Product Specialist Program from Hunter Industries, available for free online through Hunter University, helps irrigation professionals successfully bid for their next project.

Professionals of all skill levels can participate in this program, previously known as the Hunter Product Technician Program, including those who are new to the irrigation industry, looking to learn different techniques or simply want to know more about Hunter products.

“Learners can choose from two new tracks to customize their experience according to the topics and products that are most important to them,” said Phil Robisch, product training manager for Hunter Industries. “The first track focuses on core products, while the second track covers advanced products. Each track takes approximately 2.5 hours to complete.”

According to the company, the self-paced program offers a range of benefits including:

Mastering Hunter irrigation product line

Earning 2.5 continuing education credits (CEUs) from the Irrigation Association for successfully completing each track, for a total of 5 CEUs

Those who complete each track with a score of 80 percent or better will earn a professional certificate. Participants can also download e-badges upon completion of specific courses to keep track of their progress. Customers who previously completed the Hunter Product Technician Program are eligible to complete both tracks of the new Hunter Product Specialist Program.

Visit here to learn more and register for the program.