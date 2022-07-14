Hunter Industries: PGP

The PGP® is Hunter’s original product—the item that put the company on the map in 1981. Its exceptional design and impressive performance placed the rotor a cut above back then, and continuous improvements and enhancements have allowed it to remain the number one selling rotor in the world ever since. With the ability to deliver even water distribution from engineered nozzles, this sprinkler is unequaled in reliability, durability, versatility, and value. With its endless built-in features and Hunter’s years of experience in gear-drive technology, it’s no wonder the PGP remains the professional’s choice year after year.

