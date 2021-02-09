Hunter Industries releases new PGP-06 rotor
Hunter Industries’ new PGP-06 offers a taller pop-up height. At 6 inches, the rotor can clear tall turf and deliver water efficiently without interference.
“When the nozzle stream is blocked by turf, it can’t work effectively,” said Steve Hoveln, Hunter product manager. “The new PGP-06 rotor pops up a full 6 inches, which positions the nozzle high above the turf. This allows it to deliver water unimpeded.”
Featuring a ¾-inch inlet and an array of easy-to-install, high-efficiency nozzles, the new rotor offers:
- A patented automatic arc return feature that returns the turret back to the original arc pattern if vandalized. The adjustable arc spans from 50 degrees to 360 degrees.
- A nonstrippable drive mechanism that’s protected from damage if turned in the opposite direction of travel.
- Part- and full-circle rotation in one model offers flexibility across landscapes.
- A headed and slotted setscrew that enables all-radius adjustment with a Hunter wrench or flat-blade screwdriver, making it easy to fine-tune the spray.
- QuickCheck arc mechanism that enables rapid arc adjustment.