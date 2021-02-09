Hunter Industries releases new PGP-06 rotor

Hunter Industries’ new PGP-06 offers a taller pop-up height. At 6 inches, the rotor can clear tall turf and deliver water efficiently without interference.

“When the nozzle stream is blocked by turf, it can’t work effectively,” said Steve Hoveln, Hunter product manager. “The new PGP-06 rotor pops up a full 6 inches, which positions the nozzle high above the turf. This allows it to deliver water unimpeded.”

Featuring a ¾-inch inlet and an array of easy-to-install, high-efficiency nozzles, the new rotor offers: