Hunter Industries: Sharpen Your Professional Skills!

November 13, 2022 -  By
0 Comments
Complete the Hunter Product Specialist Program, Track 1: Core Products by December 31 to earn your certificate, a FREE Bluetooth® speaker beanie, and 1,000 coins! Whether you’re new to the irrigation industry, looking to learn different techniques, or simply want to know more about Hunter solutions, this valuable program will give you the foundational knowledge you need to succeed. You’ll discover why Hunter irrigation products are the most trusted on the market and how they can help you win that next project.

Learn more. 

