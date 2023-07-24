Hunter Industries vice president of marketing joins IA board of directors

Todd Polderman, vice president of marketing for landscape irrigation and outdoor lighting at Hunter Industries, has been appointed to the Irrigation Association board of directors.

Polderman started his career in the irrigation industry 18 years ago at Hunter Industries. Since then, he has filled various leadership roles in product management, sales and marketing strategy. His current responsibilities include the management of all marketing activities, new product development and technical support for Hunter’s residential and commercial irrigation and lighting businesses.

Polderman’s involvement with the Irrigation Association includes previously serving on the Irrigation Foundation Board and the Irrigation E3 Committee. He has also served on the awards and honors committee for the past three years.

“I am inspired by the direction the Irrigation Association is now taking and the momentum and redefining work that is underway,” Polderman said. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the association’s future success in any way I can.”

Polderman joins 14 other members who serve on the IA board.