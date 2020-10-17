Hunter Industries: X2

The new X2™ controller from Hunter Industries continues the legacy set by its predecessor, the popular X-Core®, with the option to add Wi-Fi for remote management and advanced water savings using industry-leading Hydrawise® software. X2 lets you keep the familiar dial-based programming style offered by X-Core®. Use Hydrawise to maximize water savings with automatic schedule adjustments based on local, internet-sourced weather data. X2 ensures healthy, green landscapes to make site management more convenient and profitable in routine installations. Quickly set schedules and manage an unlimited number of controllers with real-time controller status updates. Now that’s smart watering!

