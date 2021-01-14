Hunter intros staking kits with MP Rotator nozzles

Native plant restoration projects and subsurface drip irrigation systems often require temporary overhead watering to support delicate plants. To simplify this process, Hunter Industries is now offering two new preassembled staking kits for use with high-efficiency MP Rotator nozzles.

Hunter also offers a riser mounted solution for standard and pressure-regulated PGP shrub rotors.

“We developed these innovative products to make temporary irrigation fast and easy,” said Kelsey Jacquard, senior product manager with Hunter. “They help support native plant restoration, slope revegetation, nurseries, sprinkler relocation and more.”

The new MP Stake Kits are designed for use with any water-efficient MP Rotator nozzle. MP Stake kits come preassembled for simple installation. Standard components include a 26-inch stake, a half-inch threaded connection, distribution tubing and a nozzle adapter. For maximum water savings, Hunter suggests adding a built-in check valve and 40 PSI pressure regulator.

For larger areas with higher flow requirements, installers can pair the Riser-Mounted Rotor Stake Kit with standard or pressure-regulated PGP shrub rotors. Manufactured with durable, UV-stabilized plastics that hold up to extreme environments, the kit features a plastic cap that covers the exposed rebar. It also includes a plastic strap that is much safer than the typical metal clamps used to secure sprinklers.