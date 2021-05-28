Hunter offers option to set up Wi-Fi on X2 controllers

Hunter Industries introduced a solution to help contractors set up Wi-Fi on X2 controllers using the Wand Module.

The Wand Module for X2 Controllers now includes new software that enables Bluetooth pairing for seamless Wi-Fi setup in just minutes. Once online, contractors can use these easy-to-learn features to get site tasks done quickly:

Using the Hydrawise App, contractors can connect in six simple steps, reducing internet setup time by 70 percent.

Bluetooth Remote lets contractors use their smartphones as a manual remote when Wi-Fi is unavailable or the controller is hard to access — perfect for controllers in garages or behind locked gates.

Rapid Programming Technology allows a preconfigured X2 schedule in Hydrawise to be sent to any X2 controller via Wand in seconds. The Wand is removed and the X2 is fully programmed — and contractors avoided the dial, buttons, and setting the date and time.

The new setup option for X2 Controllers offers up to more convenient and profitable site management for routine installations.

The Wand Module is designed to work with any X2 Controller. Contractors who add the Wand module to the controller get access to advanced water-saving features using Hunter’s industry-leading wireless Hydrawise Irrigation Management Platform.

All existing Wand users will be able to unlock these new features via an automatic software update today. Newly manufactured Wand Modules dated August 2021 or later will include these features right out of the box.