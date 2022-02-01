Hunter University offers new installation fundamentals program

Hunter Industries has launched the Irrigation Installation Fundamentals Program through Hunter University, its online training portal for professionals. Hunter said this program is designed to help give employees who are new to irrigation the confidence they need to deliver results and quickly contribute to business growth.

This online program provides introductory baseline knowledge on the various components and techniques required to successfully install an irrigation system. Benefits of the program include:

An overview video and 10 self-paced video courses covering dedicated topics related to proper installation of system components, from site inspection and plan reading to valve wiring and controller installation.

Participants can learn the information on their own schedule — perfect for onboarding new employees.

Learners acquire essential knowledge about core products and processes needed to install an efficient, long-lasting irrigation system.

Participants who successfully complete the program with a score of 80 percent or better will earn a professional certificate.

The program is available online now. Click here for more information.