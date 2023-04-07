Husqvarna adds battery version of dielectric pole saw

Husqvarna adds to its line of MADSAW dielectric pole saws with 525iDEPS. Husqvarna said the 525iDEPS is the first and only dielectric battery-powered pole saw to meet OSHA standard 1910.269.

MAD is a commonly used industry term, an acronym for OSHA’s minimal approach distances. Minimum approach distances are the closest distance a qualified employee may approach an energized conductor or object by OSHA standards. The Husqvarna MADSAW features a non-conductive, lightweight fiberglass shaft.

The 525iDEPS offers interchangeable shaft lengths at either 9 feet or 12.5 feet to help operators access hard-to-reach areas, minimizing repositioning and climbing aloft. The dielectric midsection can disconnect from the cutting head and powerhead for easy storage. Removable segments and toolless couplers offer ease of servicing and replacement.

“The 525iDEPS is an incredibly versatile purpose-built tool in an ultra-compact package,” said Carlos Haddad, vice president of North America, professional products at Husqvarna Group. “No other saw on the market delivers the same performance and versatility as the 525iDEPS MADSAW.”

The brushless motor of the battery-powered 525iDEPS coupled with a Husqvarna X-Cut chain on a 12-inch bar enables high, double-sided cutting capacity, balanced operation and optimal performance.

For users who already own Husqvarna’s gas-powered MADSAW, a new 525i powerhead will be sold separately for easy adoption to battery.