Husqvarna introduces a new line of tree care tools

Husqvarna adds a new line of tree care tools including the T540 XP Mark III chainsaw and arborist gear.

Husqvarna said it remastered the T540 XP Mark III chainsaw for reliability, allowing arborists to get their jobs done safely and efficiently. The top-handle redesign follows consumer feedback for a balanced and agile chainsaw. Husqvarna’s SP21G X-CUT chain enhances engine power.

The T540 XP Mark III chainsaw includes AutoTune 3.0, which enables simple start technology. It also helps professionals use the same starting procedure for hot or cold starts without flooding risk.

“We listened to the feedback given by arborists and redesigned the T540 XP Mark III specifically with their needs in mind,” said Carlos Haddad, vice president of North American professional products at Husqvarna Group. “Our top handle 40cc chainsaw offers maximum performance and precision in a durable package to enable the arborist to get the job done efficiently and effectively.”

Husqvarna also offers a new range of climbing gear designed in collaboration with Teufelberger, a company that specializes in the manufacturing of ropes and strapping. Husqvarna said through this partnership, the companies will produce a new gear bag, positioning lanyard, climbing harness, anti-shock chainsaw lanyard and mini carabiners.

“Tree care professionals require durability and smart design in the gear they use day in and day out, and we’ve worked to meet those needs and provide additional comfort to improve the quality of their working lives,” added Haddad. “We’re proud to partner with Teufelberger to create a complete ecosystem of high-quality products for our customers.”

The T540 XP Mark III chainsaw and arborist gear will be available this summer.