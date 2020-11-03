Husqvarna introduces new mowers, accessories

Husqvarna added several new products designed for landscape and tree care professionals.

These new products were unveiled during the second day of Husqvarna’s first Virtual Vault Tour.



“At Husqvarna, we are focused on continuing to produce and provide solutions that make the work of professionals faster, safer, more efficient and more sustainable overall,” said Robert McCutcheon, president of Husqvarna North America. “We firmly believe that buying a Husqvarna product is more than buying a tool. It’s a commitment to a long-term relationship with a trusted partner. Therefore, we aim to provide only the best quality products to meet and exceed the high expectations of our professional users and, while also supporting those products with expert care from certified dealers from coast to coast.”

Husqvarna launched new zero-turn and walk-behind mowers, and innovative walk-behind and handheld battery solutions:

The New Z400XS Zero-Turn Mower series is Husqvarna’s premium version of the entry-level Z400 series. It has the same construction as the Z400s, but with improvements and increased comfort through a newly developed suspension seat and transmission, as well as engine upgrade and second gas tank. (MSRP: $8,999, Promo $7,899)

models are designed for landscape maintenance that requires added reach. Both are equipped with the newly redesigned articulating mechanism and X-Torq engine. Other features on these new hedge trimmers models include adjustable cutting bar articulates, new engines and new starters for minimal effort. The 535iFR Brush Cutter (MSRP: $599.99) is a bike-handled, three-in-one trimmer equipped with the T35 trimmer head, brush blade and clearing saw blade with guard used for ground clearing and removal of smaller-in-diameter trees, wood and brush. Other features include a 35-cc-equivalent commercial cutting performance with a battery-powered brushless motor, and it is IPX4 classified. This specific brush cutter model also has a new, intelligent user interface and Bluetooth, Husqvarna Fleet Services and Husqvarna Connect application capabilities.

Technology innovations launched include:

Automower Solar Solution (MSRP: Starting at $1,999) allows for Automower robotic lawn mowers to be installed completely off-grid and is equipped with dual outputs that can power two Automower robotic mowers at once or one Automower robotic mower and an EPOS Reference Station at once. Other features include a frame design that incorporates an electrical cabinet and solar panel together for increased stability, an expandable battery capacity if needed and a lockable electrical cabinet.

Husqvarna also introduced several accessories: