Husqvarna launches redesigned 562 XP chainsaw with extended runtime

Husqvarna recently launched the 562 XP Mark II chainsaw. The 562 XP Mark II features a new engine design plus AutoTune 3.0 technology for easier starting. The chainsaw also features an enhanced power-to-weight ratio and an ergonomic body design for improved handling and maneuverability.

According to Husqvarna, the new chainsaw delivers an extended runtime, with up to 8 percent less fuel consumption when compared to the previous generation.

“The 562 has been a trusted member of Husqvarna’s professional chainsaw lineup for years,” said Keith Coultrap, senior director, professional brand with Husqvarna Group. “With the 562 XP Mark II, we have taken dependability to a new level. We are confident that tree care professionals will appreciate how this saw helps maximize their output and productivity.”

The 562 XP Mark II is now available.