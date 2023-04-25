Husqvarna reveals battery chainsaws with a clutch among other new models

Husqvarna introduces T542i XP and 542i XP, which are new battery chainsaws with a clutch. Designed for arborists and tree climbers, the new chainsaw features a centrifugal clutch that gives users kick-start energy and strong cutting capacity. The new chainsaw comes in two versions, a top-handle T542i XP and a rear-handle 542i XP.

According to the company, the clutch allows for smoother starts and stops, which provides kick-start energy in each cut and improved efficiency in stop and start sequences.

Additionally, the company said the new chainsaw is equipped with more power for increased cutting capacity and the new design offers better sawdust removal.

“With the clutch, additional power and improved design features, arborists can work more efficiently, while the option of a top or rear handle provides flexibility and convenience,” said Martin Håård, product manager of battery saws and accessories for Husqvarna.

The company also reveals a new generation of 560 XP & 562 XP chainsaws. Both new chainsaws are designed for superior movement. A key aspect for increased maneuverability is the narrow chainsaw body that brings the front handle closer to the center of gravity of the saw, meaning it is easier to move the saw from side to side.

“The new chainsaws are designed for professionals and are sure to exceed their expectations. With their slim design, exceptional maneuverability and reliable performance, these chainsaws are the perfect addition to any logger’s toolkit,” said Anders Lundberg, product director tree professionals for Husqvarna.

Improved cooling and filtration allow these chainsaws to tackle tough jobs and the easy operation of the chainsaws is guaranteed by Simple Start Technology and AutoTuneTM 3.0.

The new units feature a redesigned engine that has better combustion efficiency, which Husqvarna said arborists will notice with up to an 8 percent reduction of fuel vs. the first generation chainsaw, according to the company.

The T542i XP/542i XP as well as the The 560 XP Mark II and 562 XP Mark II will be available for purchase through authorized dealers. Husqvarna said the top and rear handle chainsaws will start to roll out globally in August 2023. Both models will also be available with heated handles and carburetors in relevant markets.