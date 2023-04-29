Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Husqvarna reveals new communications system designed for arborists and tree care pros

April 29, 2023 -  By
The new headphones from Husqvarna provides users with clear audio quality. (Photo: Husqvarna)

Husqvarna recently revealed X-COM Active, a communications system designed specifically for arborists and tree care professionals. X-COM Active utilizes peer-to-peer communication for up to 10 people simultaneously. It’s a full duplex intercom system with comfortable and robust hearing protection. The new communications system is designed to further enhance teamwork among arborists and tree care professionals working in the tree tops.

According to the company, the X-COM Active features clear communication with a range beyond a quarter of a mile. In addition, the headphone also features Bluetooth connectivity.

We understand the unique challenges faced by arborists, and we are proud to offer a solution that meets their specific needs,said Carl-Magnus Lunner, product manager head PPE and climbing equipment at Husqvarna. We are confident that X-COM Active will enhance the communication and productivity of tree professionals, and we look forward to seeing it in action.

X-COM Active comes in two versions, headband and helmet mount, both will start to roll out globally in August 2023.

