Husqvarna to add large automower to its line

During the company’s recent Living City digital event, Husqvarna offered a sneak peek at its new robotic solution for commercial turf care management.

The new Husqvarna Ceora platform is a revolutionary autonomous turf care solution for grass areas and will cover more than 12 acres with one mower.

The Husqvarna Ceora is designed for public and commercial landowners to automate mowing while staff can be redeployed to focus on value-added tasks.

“This is an industry game-changer marking the start of a new era in commercial turf care management,” said Valentin Dahlhaus, vice president at Husqvarna.

Husqvarna Ceora is a robotic mower designed specifically for professional applications delivering a first-class result in a cost-efficient and safe way with low noise and zero emissions during use. Husqvarna Ceora operates independently within a defined area. The systematic mowing technology offers cuts in parallel paths. One machine can cover areas up to 50,000 square meters.

Ceora will use Husqvarna’s EPOS technology, a high-precision satellite navigation system. This navigation system delivers accuracy down to an inch and is used to create virtual boundaries for professional robotic mowers. The new system will significantly increase the flexibility and use of professional robotic mowers in green spaces and will further open up opportunities for areas which were previously a challenge for robotic mowers, for example, areas passing sidewalks and driveways or those which are often remodeled as well as making aerating and scarifying easier.

The EPOS technology allows operation without physical wires enabling quick digital redefinitions of the work area to accommodate flexible use of the lawn and aerating and scarifying without risking to damage wires.

Husqvarna said its new Ceora is the company’s first step in addressing fast, large-scale systematic mowing. In the future, it can be further tailored to specific needs by adding accessories such as a lawn striper and can be paired with other robotic mowers allowing the operator instant and continuous digital monitoring and control of multiple units. This is simply a holistic solution for green space professionals who want to systematize mowing to deliver exceptional turf quality while freeing up time for other tasks.

More details about the new Husqvarna Ceora will be presented during summer 2021, and mowers will start shipping to customers from early 2022.