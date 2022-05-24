Husqvarna’s upgraded string trimmer and backpack blower offer improved performance

Husqvarna updates the 525LST commercial string trimmer and the 580 backpack blower.

The 525LST string trimmer combines a high-torque gearbox with a larger fuel tank than its predecessor. The 22-ounce fuel tank feeds a 25.4cc displacement engine pushing 1.34 hp. Concealed cables prevent snagging and damage while the solid steel driveshaft and rugged skid plate offer increased durability. Weighing only 11 pounds, the 525LST string trimmer also incorporates LowVib anti-vibration technology, rubberized grips and flexible trigger, which according to the company, reduces stress and strain on hands and arms.

“Comfort and durability are a top priority at Husqvarna, as they provide the keys to overall performance,” said Jack Easterly, senior product manager at Husqvarna. “The 525LST string trimmer and 580 backpack blower have been redesigned to offer higher performance, a larger fuel tank and new ergonomic features that help professionals get the job done quickly and comfortably.”

The 580 backpack blower provides 15 percent more blowing force than its predecessor, according to Husqvarna, and also comes equipped with cushioned straps, a ventilated back pad and hip belt. The 580 boasts a fuel tank capacity of 89.7 fluid ounces. The high-compression X-TORQ engine and large diameter high-flow elbow and carbon plastic fan design instantly deliver 1,000 cfm of airflow and 220 mph airspeed.