Hustler debuts new zero-turn mower designed to maximize comfort

Hustler Turf, part of Stanley Black & Decker brands, debuted its latest zero-turn mower, the X-Ride at Equip Exposition 2023. Hustler said the mower, now equipped with Custom Ride Technology, is designed to maximize comfort when mowing rough terrain.

“With the addition of the X-Ride, we’ve expanded our already broad lineup of commercial zero-turn mowers with a new option for handling rough terrain. We wanted to develop a product not only as hardworking as we know our customers are but also one to help keep them comfortable throughout the day, without sacrificing quality of cut,” said Mark Friesen, brand manager for Hustler with Stanley Black & Decker. “While there are other suspension mowers on the market, we know operators will feel a difference when they drive the X-Ride.”

The Custom Ride Technology is an isolated operator suspension platform designed to deliver a comfortable ride for the operator even while on rough terrain. The platform absorbs up to 4 inches of travel and has five levels of adjustability for the operator to find their comfort preference all while maintaining the stability. For added comfort, Hustler said it designed the X-Ride with a bolstered, high-back seat with padded armrests.

Other features include a 60-inch VX4deck, 12-gallon fuel tank, flip-up seat pan, removable floor pan and toolless removable pulley covers. The X-Ride will be available beginning in 2024, exclusively through Hustler’s network of dealers.