Hustler Turf Equipment: FasTrak SDX

The FasTrak® SDX offers commercial-grade power and performance at an incredible value. Available with a 48″, 54″ or 60” fabricated 10-gauge welded steel deck, the FasTrak SDX is ideal for large properties and professional use.

Built with commercial-grade serviceable ZT-3400 Hydro-Gear® transmissions, the FasTrak SDX makes quick work of grass at speeds of up to 9 miles per hour. Designed with convenience in mind, the FasTrak has a flip-up seat, removable floor pan and tool-less removable pulley covers for easy maintenance and service. During the month of July, the FasTrak SDX is $500 off at your local Hustler dealer.

www.hustlerturf.com/fastrak-500-event