Hydro-Rain intros AI-enabled smart controller

Hydro-Rain, released its HSC landscape irrigation controller. The HSC Controller provides solutions for complex water management across multiple segments utilizing B-hyve Pro’s Weathersense technology.

The HSC Controller is modular and capable of managing up to 48 valves and features.

Features include:

Connectivity through built-in Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth and Ethernet, with an optional cellular module (sold separately) port.

Optional cellular module (sold separately) that allows for remote operation when a local area network is not available.

Multi-user access and full functionality through the B-hyve Pro app (IOS and Android) and desktop dashboard.

Alerts and notifications via the B-hyve Pro application.

“The HSC controller is an ideal fit for parks, churches, communities/developments and other mid-range commercial properties,” said Alan Ence, managing director at Hydro-Rain. “We’ve seen billions of gallons of water saved across millions of residential homes, and we look forward to granting commercial users the ability to control their own water. This is the smarter, greener way to water.”