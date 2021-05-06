Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Hydro-Rain intros PVC-Lock Manifold Tee

May 6, 2021 -  By
0 Comments

Hydro-Rain added the 1-inch PVC-Lock Manifold Tee, which incorporates all the highly engineered attributes of the company’s PVC-Lock fittings.

The product came about to address contractors’ need to directly connect our fittings to valves, according to the company.

The 1-inch PVC-Lock by 1-inch MPT by 1-inch Spigot configuration allows direct connection to the valve and potential serial connections to other valves. Using PVC-Lock fittings allows irrigation professionals to “lose the glue” and reduces traditional installation times.

Other features of the PVC-Lock Manifolds include:

  • Patent pending “Push & Go” design;
  • All weather use;
  • Instant-on capability: full pressurize immediately after installation;
  • PVC-Lock fittings are chemical free with no primers or solvents;
  • Patented retaining system: a stainless steel grip for strong, leak-proof connection;
  • Fittings can swivel 360 degrees around the pipe for easy maintenance and repair;
  • Universal for use with all brands of Schedule 40 and 80, and Class PVC pipe;
  • Removable and reusable;
  • Mainline rated (for use on either side of the irrigation valve.

Related Articles

Hilltip intros IceStriker 500 salt and sand spreader for UTVs, pickups
Brookside Agra adds 5-gallon packaging, new labeling for H2OExcel
FX Luminaire launches My Design tool
Hydro-Rain launches updated version of B-hyve pro app
This article is tagged with , , and posted in Irrigation+Water Management

Post a Comment