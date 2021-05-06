Hydro-Rain intros PVC-Lock Manifold Tee

Hydro-Rain added the 1-inch PVC-Lock Manifold Tee, which incorporates all the highly engineered attributes of the company’s PVC-Lock fittings.

The product came about to address contractors’ need to directly connect our fittings to valves, according to the company.

The 1-inch PVC-Lock by 1-inch MPT by 1-inch Spigot configuration allows direct connection to the valve and potential serial connections to other valves. Using PVC-Lock fittings allows irrigation professionals to “lose the glue” and reduces traditional installation times.

Other features of the PVC-Lock Manifolds include: