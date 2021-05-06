Hydro-Rain intros PVC-Lock Manifold Tee
Hydro-Rain added the 1-inch PVC-Lock Manifold Tee, which incorporates all the highly engineered attributes of the company’s PVC-Lock fittings.
The product came about to address contractors’ need to directly connect our fittings to valves, according to the company.
The 1-inch PVC-Lock by 1-inch MPT by 1-inch Spigot configuration allows direct connection to the valve and potential serial connections to other valves. Using PVC-Lock fittings allows irrigation professionals to “lose the glue” and reduces traditional installation times.
Other features of the PVC-Lock Manifolds include:
- Patent pending “Push & Go” design;
- All weather use;
- Instant-on capability: full pressurize immediately after installation;
- PVC-Lock fittings are chemical free with no primers or solvents;
- Patented retaining system: a stainless steel grip for strong, leak-proof connection;
- Fittings can swivel 360 degrees around the pipe for easy maintenance and repair;
- Universal for use with all brands of Schedule 40 and 80, and Class PVC pipe;
- Removable and reusable;
- Mainline rated (for use on either side of the irrigation valve.