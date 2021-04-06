Hydro-Rain launches updated version of B-hyve pro app

Technology and irrigation products manufacturer Hydro-Rain has released a new smartphone app.

The B-hyve pro app provides professionals an easy way to manage and operate B-hyve pro controllers from anywhere.

B-hyve is an ecosystem of smart technology products developed by Hydro-Rain and Orbit. The first version was introduced in 2016 to give contractors a built for speed advantage for B-hyve connected devices.

The new version of the app includes many updated features. It has updated icons for greater readability and has introduced a “dark mode” that helps save energy consumption on your device. The new app gives users the option to edit the effectiveness of rainfall for a zone, good for use with a large tree canopy, greenhouse or under eaves. The app also fixes various bugs and includes faster setup options.

The updated version of the app is available for download now.