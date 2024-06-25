Hyundai adds four new compact excavator models

Hyundai Construction Equipment North America introduced four new models in its HX-A series of compact hydraulic excavators. The Hyundai HX17AZ, HX27AZ, HX55ACR and HX60A excavators add to the company’s line HX-A series compact excavators, which now includes eight models.

All four new models feature low-emission engines that are Tier 4 Final compliant. The Hyundai HX17AZ excavator is powered by a Kubota D902 diesel engine with a net power rating of 16 hp, while the HX27AZ features a Kubota D1305 engine rated at 24.4 hp, the HX55ACR uses a Yanmar 4TNV86CT engine that delivers 47.6 hp and the HX60A employs a Hyundai DM02VB engine rated 63 hp at 2,400 rpm.

“These machines represent a new generation of technology built on decades of Hyundai engineering and manufacturing excellence,” said Jeff Pate, vice president of compact sales, Hyundai Construction Equipment North America. “What we hear from contractors since introducing the HX-A series models last year is that when they purchase a ‘base’ model from Hyundai, they appreciate it comes packed with standard features.”

The HX55ACR and HX60A are equipped with a standard load-sensing hydraulic system that reduces wear and tear on hydraulic components. The HX17AZ and HX27AZ models feature conventional open center hydraulic systems. Standard adjustable hydraulic flow control through the cluster on all four models lets the operator easily set optimum flow range for multiple attachments and switch between them, using a two-way diverter valve that directs hydraulic flow to either of two attachments simultaneously.

All four models feature a 5-inch full color LCD monitor. Standard boom, arm and bucket cylinder guards protect the digging end of the machine. Other standard features include a hydraulic quick coupler and an integrated utility lifting hook.

The HX55ACR and HX60A models offer standard blade float, which automatically forces the blade down to ensure consistent backfilling and grading. Auto engine idle — also standard on the HX55ACR and HX60A — optimizes fuel efficiency by reducing engine speed when the excavator is not in use. And standard auto-shift travel speed allows transition between high and low travel speeds for increased efficiency and productivity.

The HX17AZ has an operating weight of 4,370 lbs., dig depth of 8 feet and bucket breakout force of 3,668 lbf.

The HX5527AZ has an operating weight of 6,140 lbs. in its canopy configuration, dig depth of 8 feet, 10 inches and bucket breakout force of 4,613 lbf.

The HX55ACR has an operating weight of 12,600 lbs., dig depth of 12 feet, 8 inches and bucket breakout force of 8,354 lbf.

The HX60A in its standard cab configuration has an operating weight of 13,580 lbs., dig depth of 12 feet, 4 inches and bucket breakout force of 9,461 lbf.

The new Hyundai compact excavator models are covered by Hyundai’s standard warranty of three years or 3,000 hours plus a five-year, 10,000-hour structural warranty, with optional Hyundai extended warranties.