Hyundai reveals new skid-steer and compact track loader models

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas recently unveiled new skid-steer and compact track loader models.

“With the addition of the HS skid-steer and HT compact track loader, Hyundai’s compact equipment lineup will serve even more customers,” said Adam Ford, product manager, Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas. “Combined with Hyundai compact excavators, these Hyundai machines provide a broader range of capabilities to contractors and other equipment users whose work requires powerful, dependable and affordable compact equipment.”

The new Hyundai HS and HT models are powered by a Hyundai HTI4 four-cycle, turbocharged, electronically controlled diesel engine. According to the company, the new engines meet Tier 4 Final and EU Stage V emissions standards and deliver 70 horsepower at 2,200 rpm.

The Hyundai HS120V skid-steer loader has a rated operating capacity of 2,690 pounds, while the Hyundai HT100V compact track loader has a rated operating capacity of 2,300 pounds. Both models feature a heaped bucket capacity of 0.58 cubic yards.

Both models are built on the same platform with key standard features that include a multi-function joystick enabling operators to control all machine functions with only their hands, a vertical lift path that allows the boom to raise the bucket straight up to full height for better stability, less spillage and greater lift height and two-speed travel enabling quick movement around the job site.

According to the company, the models also offer strong visibility from the operator’s seat, a spacious cabin for all-day comfort, easy open/close sliding door that lets the operator work with the door opened or closed and LED working lights for reduced-visibility circumstances and air-conditioning.

“Operators will also enjoy Ride Control, which comes standard on HS120V skid steer,” Ford said, noting it will be available for the HT100V CTL this fall. “Owners will also appreciate the extra load retention and productivity they get from Ride Control.”

HS and HT Series models all feature a hydraulic quick coupler enabling the operator to change attachments quickly and safely from the cab.

Standard safety features of the Hyundai HS and HT Series machines include a rearview camera, an “escort system” that keeps the LED lights illuminated for 30 seconds after machine shutdown, emergency escape through the front door and an emergency boom-down feature that enables manual descent of the boom in the unlikely event of electrical system failure.

The HiMATE telematics system from Hyundai is also available for the new HS and HT models. This allows users to remotely evaluate machine performance, verify location and access diagnostic information.