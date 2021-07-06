IA names new government & public affairs director

The Irrigation Association (IA) has hired Coleman Garrison as its new government and public affairs director.

Garrison takes on this role following John Farner, who was with the IA until May 2021.

Garrison comes to the IA with 12 years of experience working in government and legislative affairs. He most recently worked as the director of government affairs for the National Association of Conservation Districts, where he managed the association’s government affairs and worked with congressional staff on regulatory and legislative actions and other priorities impacting the association.

“Coleman’s vast government affairs experience and familiarity with our industry will ensure that irrigation’s voice in Washington, D.C., and across the country continues to be strong on policy decisions impacting our members,” said Deborah Hamlin, CAE, FASAE, CEO of the Irrigation Association.

Garrison’s past experience also includes working in the offices of three members of Congress. He has been involved in extensive work related to the 2014 and 2018 Farm Bills and other efforts and campaigns designed to cultivate congressional relationships. His accumulated experience will support the continued development and success of the Irrigation Association.