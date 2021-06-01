IA prepares for Smart Irrigation Month in July

The Irrigation Association has designated July once again as Smart Irrigation Month.

IA says this monthlong initiative is an opportunity for the irrigation industry to promote the importance and value of smart irrigation practices.

The IA is continuing this theme in 2021 by celebrating the solutions that irrigation professionals bring to society through best practices and efficient technologies. The 2021 theme for Smart Irrigation Month is “Smart irrigation, Sustainable solutions.” Throughout the month of July, the IA and its members will promote how using smart irrigation practices and technologies are providing solutions to today’s and tomorrow’s challenges in both the landscape and agriculture irrigation industries.

Smart Irrigation Month kicks off on July 6 with Technology Tuesday. Irrigation professionals are encouraged to wear blue on July 6 to raise awareness about everything that makes up smart irrigation, including the people, practices and technologies that efficiently apply water to agricultural fields, landscapes and turfgrass. Participants are encouraged to share photos of themselves wearing blue on social media using the hashtag #SmartIrrigationMonth.

“With the challenges our industry faced over the past year with the COVID-19 pandemic, we are proud to be able to celebrate our industry through Smart Irrigation Month this year,” said IA CEO Deborah Hamlin, CAE, FASAE. “Smart Irrigation Month is our opportunity to highlight the value and importance of efficient irrigation. Focusing on the irrigation innovations and practices that are helping achieve new levels of sustainability in both the agriculture and landscape industries is a great way to recognize the significant impact our industry has in being responsible stewards of this natural resource.”

Smart Irrigation Month serves as the showcase month for the irrigation industry and the public to recognize and promote the benefits associated with smart and efficient irrigation.

This July, irrigation professionals are invited to share with their customers and communities how they achieve sustainable solutions by using smart irrigation technologies and practices. The IA offers numerous resources and tips for engaging the media and the public and for use on social media. Find these resources and more information here.