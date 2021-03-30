ICP Building Solutions Group releases new Stain-Proof sealer

ICP Building Solutions Group has released a new Stain-Proof paver-enhancing sealer.

According to the company, the sealer was created to deliver color enhancement and long-lasting protection for a variety of concrete pavers, cement tiles, terrazzo floors and concrete surfaces.

The paver-enhancing sealer uses silicone technology to offer both rich color enhancement and water and liquid protection, said the company. The result is a penetrating oil and water repellent solution that enhances the natural color of various man-made surfaces.

“Pavers are a great way to add personality to any yard or home, and they need the right maintenance treatment to stay looking their best throughout their lifetime,” said Scott Higginbotham, director of sales, Stain-Proof. “With our new paver enhancing sealer, we’re offering a cost-effective method to enhance and protect driveways, cladding, floors, patios, pathways, pool decks, concrete countertops and more.”

Additional features include: