ICPI offers virtual education

The Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute (ICPI) will once again host a power-packed two days of distance learning for landscape and hardscape professionals with the return of Hardscape North America’s Education Event on Jan. 25-26.

Hardscaping experts will once again offer knowledge and experience virtually in an interactive two-day event that includes an expanded 5 learning tracks with loads of continuing education credits.

Click here for more information and to register.

2022 Virtual HNA Learning Tracks will feature:

Installation Track 1

Installing Landscape Lighting for Hardscape Projects — Jim Frederick

Top Differences Between ICP and PICP Installation — Robert Bowers, P. Eng.

Cleaning, Sanding and Sealing Pavers — Jay Krech

Installing Natural Stone — James Fitzsimmons

Installing Porcelain in Pool and Spa Applications — Marc Larsen

Installation Track 2

Installing Raised Patios and Segmental Retaining Walls — Frank Bourque

Beginners Guide to Construction Math: Areas and Volume — Bryan Horr, P.E.

Hardscape Installations in Tight Quarters and Challenging Sites — Frank Bourque

Pedestal Porcelain Installations Demo — Marc Larsen

Advanced Techniques in Patterns and Borders — Dan Hughes

Business Track

Business Roundtable: Recruiting and Other Tricks of the Trade — Frank Bourque, Jeremy Martin, Harrison Woytko, Dan Hughes

Succession Planning — Jerry Gaeta

Managing for Success: Striking a Balance Between Doing and Managing — Leslie Shiner

Grow Your Business by Adding Professional Design Services — Frank Bourque

Estimating Hardscape Projects with Confidence — Jerry Gaeta

Marketing Track

Marketing Roundtable: Getting Your Word on the Street — Kathy Granger, Sam Gembel, Charissa Farley, Derek Whisenand

Better Marketing, Better Employees: The Secret Weapon to Recruiting — Corey Halstead

Using Time-Lapse Videos, Drones, and Other Media for Sales and Marketing — Tom Gardocki

Creating Authenticity in Marketing — Steven Hawkins

Emotional Marketing for Hardscaping — Kathy Granger

Sales Track