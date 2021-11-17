Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


ICPI offers virtual education

November 17, 2021 -  By
The Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute (ICPI) will once again host a power-packed two days of distance learning for landscape and hardscape professionals with the return of Hardscape North America’s Education Event on Jan. 25-26.

Hardscaping experts will once again offer knowledge and experience virtually in an interactive two-day event that includes an expanded 5 learning tracks with loads of continuing education credits.

2022 Virtual HNA Learning Tracks will feature:

Installation Track 1

  • Installing Landscape Lighting for Hardscape Projects — Jim Frederick
  • Top Differences Between ICP and PICP Installation — Robert Bowers, P. Eng.
  • Cleaning, Sanding and Sealing Pavers — Jay Krech
  • Installing Natural Stone — James Fitzsimmons
  • Installing Porcelain in Pool and Spa Applications — Marc Larsen

Installation Track 2

  • Installing Raised Patios and Segmental Retaining Walls — Frank Bourque
  • Beginners Guide to Construction Math: Areas and Volume — Bryan Horr, P.E.
  • Hardscape Installations in Tight Quarters and Challenging Sites — Frank Bourque
  • Pedestal Porcelain Installations Demo — Marc Larsen
  • Advanced Techniques in Patterns and Borders — Dan Hughes

Business Track

  • Business Roundtable: Recruiting and Other Tricks of the Trade — Frank Bourque, Jeremy Martin, Harrison Woytko, Dan Hughes
  • Succession Planning — Jerry Gaeta
  • Managing for Success: Striking a Balance Between Doing and Managing — Leslie Shiner
  • Grow Your Business by Adding Professional Design Services — Frank Bourque
  • Estimating Hardscape Projects with Confidence — Jerry Gaeta

Marketing Track

  • Marketing Roundtable: Getting Your Word on the Street — Kathy Granger, Sam Gembel, Charissa Farley, Derek Whisenand
  • Better Marketing, Better Employees: The Secret Weapon to Recruiting — Corey Halstead
  • Using Time-Lapse Videos, Drones, and Other Media for Sales and Marketing — Tom Gardocki
  • Creating Authenticity in Marketing — Steven Hawkins
  • Emotional Marketing for Hardscaping — Kathy Granger

Sales Track

  • Sales Roundtable: Selling in Today’s Environment — Trevor Fearn, Josh Barnes, Donny Duke, Steve Nelson
  • Enhancing Your Customer’s Experience to Build Loyalty — Gary Ross
  • Keys to Successful Contractor/Distributor Relationships — Ed Fioroni, Ph.D .
  • Selling in a Digital World — Corey Halstead
  • How to Make a Compelling Sales Offer — Gary Ross

