ICPI offers virtual education

The Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute (ICPI) will once again host a power-packed two days of distance learning for landscape and hardscape professionals with the return of Hardscape North America’s Education Event on Jan. 25-26.
Hardscaping experts will once again offer knowledge and experience virtually in an interactive two-day event that includes an expanded 5 learning tracks with loads of continuing education credits.
2022 Virtual HNA Learning Tracks will feature:
Installation Track 1
- Installing Landscape Lighting for Hardscape Projects — Jim Frederick
- Top Differences Between ICP and PICP Installation — Robert Bowers, P. Eng.
- Cleaning, Sanding and Sealing Pavers — Jay Krech
- Installing Natural Stone — James Fitzsimmons
- Installing Porcelain in Pool and Spa Applications — Marc Larsen
Installation Track 2
- Installing Raised Patios and Segmental Retaining Walls — Frank Bourque
- Beginners Guide to Construction Math: Areas and Volume — Bryan Horr, P.E.
- Hardscape Installations in Tight Quarters and Challenging Sites — Frank Bourque
- Pedestal Porcelain Installations Demo — Marc Larsen
- Advanced Techniques in Patterns and Borders — Dan Hughes
Business Track
- Business Roundtable: Recruiting and Other Tricks of the Trade — Frank Bourque, Jeremy Martin, Harrison Woytko, Dan Hughes
- Succession Planning — Jerry Gaeta
- Managing for Success: Striking a Balance Between Doing and Managing — Leslie Shiner
- Grow Your Business by Adding Professional Design Services — Frank Bourque
- Estimating Hardscape Projects with Confidence — Jerry Gaeta
Marketing Track
- Marketing Roundtable: Getting Your Word on the Street — Kathy Granger, Sam Gembel, Charissa Farley, Derek Whisenand
- Better Marketing, Better Employees: The Secret Weapon to Recruiting — Corey Halstead
- Using Time-Lapse Videos, Drones, and Other Media for Sales and Marketing — Tom Gardocki
- Creating Authenticity in Marketing — Steven Hawkins
- Emotional Marketing for Hardscaping — Kathy Granger
Sales Track
- Sales Roundtable: Selling in Today’s Environment — Trevor Fearn, Josh Barnes, Donny Duke, Steve Nelson
- Enhancing Your Customer’s Experience to Build Loyalty — Gary Ross
- Keys to Successful Contractor/Distributor Relationships — Ed Fioroni, Ph.D .
- Selling in a Digital World — Corey Halstead
- How to Make a Compelling Sales Offer — Gary Ross