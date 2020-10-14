Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


ICPI to host HNA virtual education event

October 14, 2020 -  By
0 Comments

The Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute (ICPI) will host its first virtual Hardscape North America (HNA) education event on Jan. 26-27, 2021. The event consists of two days of education sessions for hardscape professionals.

The 42 sessions are broken down into three tracks: business, installation and marketing and sales. They will be led by industry professionals.

The virtual event provides 30 continuing education hours specifically for ICPI Certified Concrete Paver Installers to choose from.

Registration includes access to all the sessions in the three tracks. Early-bird registration runs until Dec. 15. For more information or to register, visit the event website.

 

Related Articles

MANTS launches virtual business hub
LM’s Seth Jones to moderate Cub Cadet’s virtual panel
SiteOne’s Women in the Green Industry goes virtual
GIE+EXPO and Hardscape North America launch free online portal
This article is tagged with , , and posted in Today's Green Industry News
LM Staff

About the Author:

Post a Comment