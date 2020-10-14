ICPI to host HNA virtual education event

The Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute (ICPI) will host its first virtual Hardscape North America (HNA) education event on Jan. 26-27, 2021. The event consists of two days of education sessions for hardscape professionals.

The 42 sessions are broken down into three tracks: business, installation and marketing and sales. They will be led by industry professionals.

The virtual event provides 30 continuing education hours specifically for ICPI Certified Concrete Paver Installers to choose from.

Registration includes access to all the sessions in the three tracks. Early-bird registration runs until Dec. 15. For more information or to register, visit the event website.